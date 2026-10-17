IMF, World Bank Introduce Framework to Tackle Digital Financial Fraud
(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group have introduced a new framework to support countries in preventing, identifying and responding to cyber-enabled fraud targeting digital financial services.
The initiative, known as the Bangkok Blueprint, was developed in collaboration with the Bank of Thailand and announced Wednesday during the institutions’ annual meetings in Thailand’s capital, according to a joint statement.
The framework outlines 12 key considerations designed to help governments assess weaknesses in their financial systems and establish coordinated measures against fraudulent activities. The initiative comes as digital finance expands and cybercriminals employ increasingly sophisticated methods to carry out scams at greater speed and scale.
According to the statement, cyber-enabled fraud is becoming increasingly connected to transnational organized crime. INTERPOL identifies this type of crime among the most serious global threats, alongside drug trafficking and money laundering.
The blueprint is structured around five main pillars. These include establishing sound strategic and legal foundations; improving fraud prevention, detection and response capabilities; leveraging existing risk mitigation and law enforcement mechanisms; strengthening cooperation within countries and across international borders; and enhancing consumer protection and financial system resilience.
The initiative, known as the Bangkok Blueprint, was developed in collaboration with the Bank of Thailand and announced Wednesday during the institutions’ annual meetings in Thailand’s capital, according to a joint statement.
The framework outlines 12 key considerations designed to help governments assess weaknesses in their financial systems and establish coordinated measures against fraudulent activities. The initiative comes as digital finance expands and cybercriminals employ increasingly sophisticated methods to carry out scams at greater speed and scale.
According to the statement, cyber-enabled fraud is becoming increasingly connected to transnational organized crime. INTERPOL identifies this type of crime among the most serious global threats, alongside drug trafficking and money laundering.
The blueprint is structured around five main pillars. These include establishing sound strategic and legal foundations; improving fraud prevention, detection and response capabilities; leveraging existing risk mitigation and law enforcement mechanisms; strengthening cooperation within countries and across international borders; and enhancing consumer protection and financial system resilience.
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