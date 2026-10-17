Severe Storm Triggers Red Alert, School Closures Across Santiago
(MENAFN) Powerful storms swept across Chile’s Santiago Metropolitan Region, prompting authorities to issue a regional red alert and suspend classes as flooding, landslides and strong winds damaged homes and public infrastructure.
“Likely thunderstorms with a chance of hail and strong local gusts of wind in the coastal mountain range, valley, foothills and mountain range,” the Chilean Meteorological Directorate warned in an active alert. Authorities also confirmed that an EF0 tornado, with wind speeds ranging from 105 to 137 kilometers per hour (65–85 mph), damaged roofs at the Alameda bus terminal in Estacion Central.
Chile’s National Disaster Prevention and Response Service mobilized emergency resources to address the effects of the severe weather. Its regional authorities reported structural damage to 15 homes, while flooding affected the basements of four residential complexes in Nunoa, disrupting local drinking water supplies.
In Recoleta, a landslide in Santiago Metropolitan Park sent mud into two homes, adding to the damage reported across the region.
The Ministry of Education announced that 115 educational institutions had suspended classes on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 124 facilities reported structural damage across 20 municipalities.
Education authorities in Santiago Centro, alongside municipal administrations in Providencia, Nunoa and Las Condes, confirmed widespread school closures following heavy rainfall and hailstorms.
The Superintendency of Electricity and Fuels reported that approximately 36,000 customers across Chile were without electricity by 11 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Around 23,000 of those outages affected customers in the Santiago metropolitan area.
“Likely thunderstorms with a chance of hail and strong local gusts of wind in the coastal mountain range, valley, foothills and mountain range,” the Chilean Meteorological Directorate warned in an active alert. Authorities also confirmed that an EF0 tornado, with wind speeds ranging from 105 to 137 kilometers per hour (65–85 mph), damaged roofs at the Alameda bus terminal in Estacion Central.
Chile’s National Disaster Prevention and Response Service mobilized emergency resources to address the effects of the severe weather. Its regional authorities reported structural damage to 15 homes, while flooding affected the basements of four residential complexes in Nunoa, disrupting local drinking water supplies.
In Recoleta, a landslide in Santiago Metropolitan Park sent mud into two homes, adding to the damage reported across the region.
The Ministry of Education announced that 115 educational institutions had suspended classes on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 124 facilities reported structural damage across 20 municipalities.
Education authorities in Santiago Centro, alongside municipal administrations in Providencia, Nunoa and Las Condes, confirmed widespread school closures following heavy rainfall and hailstorms.
The Superintendency of Electricity and Fuels reported that approximately 36,000 customers across Chile were without electricity by 11 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Around 23,000 of those outages affected customers in the Santiago metropolitan area.
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