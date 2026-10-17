Spain Considers Expanding Turkish Hurjet Aircraft Purchase
(MENAFN) Spain is considering acquiring an additional 15 Hurjet trainer aircraft from Türkiye, following an agreement to purchase 30 of the supersonic jets, according to Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) CEO Mehmet Demiroglu.
Speaking at an event in Türkiye’s northern province of Kastamonu, Demiroglu said preparations were underway to start delivering the aircraft to Spain in 2028.
“Before we even started deliveries to our Air Force, Spain said, ‘I like it, I want to buy 30,’ and bought them. We signed the agreement,” he said. “We are working toward deliveries in 2028. It is planning to buy another 15.”
Demiroglu also outlined the company’s broad manufacturing and development operations, noting that its campus accommodates projects involving the Kaan combat aircraft, Hurjet and Hurkus planes, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, satellites and aviation components.
He said testing and production activities spanning six different fields are conducted at the same facility, describing its capabilities as a source of national pride.
Regarding the Hurkus aircraft, Demiroglu confirmed that deliveries had started and would continue in the coming years. He identified Azerbaijan as an export market and said the company aimed to expand its international sales further.
TAI employs approximately 16,500 people, Demiroglu said.
He added that Türkiye’s progress in the defense industry had enhanced the country’s international profile and increased global interest in its technological capabilities.
Speaking at an event in Türkiye’s northern province of Kastamonu, Demiroglu said preparations were underway to start delivering the aircraft to Spain in 2028.
“Before we even started deliveries to our Air Force, Spain said, ‘I like it, I want to buy 30,’ and bought them. We signed the agreement,” he said. “We are working toward deliveries in 2028. It is planning to buy another 15.”
Demiroglu also outlined the company’s broad manufacturing and development operations, noting that its campus accommodates projects involving the Kaan combat aircraft, Hurjet and Hurkus planes, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, satellites and aviation components.
He said testing and production activities spanning six different fields are conducted at the same facility, describing its capabilities as a source of national pride.
Regarding the Hurkus aircraft, Demiroglu confirmed that deliveries had started and would continue in the coming years. He identified Azerbaijan as an export market and said the company aimed to expand its international sales further.
TAI employs approximately 16,500 people, Demiroglu said.
He added that Türkiye’s progress in the defense industry had enhanced the country’s international profile and increased global interest in its technological capabilities.
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