Israeli Settlers Set Fire to Prayer Room, Car in Occupied Jerusalem
(MENAFN) A prayer room and a vehicle were set ablaze, while racist slogans were painted on the site, during an attack by Israeli settlers in Mukhmas, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, early Wednesday, according to reports citing a local official.
Mohammed Kanaan, a member of Mukhmas’ municipal council, said the incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. local time, when a group of Israeli settlers entered the area and set fire to the prayer room and a car.
The attackers also left racist messages at the scene, Kanaan said. Residents quickly alerted the relevant authorities and called for firefighting teams to contain the flames.
The incident comes amid continued attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The violence has also intensified during the olive harvest season, with Palestinian farmers increasingly facing attacks.
On Monday, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported documenting 136 incidents involving Israeli military forces and settlers in connection with the olive harvest since the beginning of October.
The reported incidents included physical assaults, forced displacement, intimidation, gunfire, tear gas, arrests, the theft of olives and harvesting equipment, and the destruction of trees. These actions have disrupted farming activities and restricted Palestinians’ access to their agricultural land.
Israeli military raids and settler attacks across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have escalated since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023.
Mohammed Kanaan, a member of Mukhmas’ municipal council, said the incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. local time, when a group of Israeli settlers entered the area and set fire to the prayer room and a car.
The attackers also left racist messages at the scene, Kanaan said. Residents quickly alerted the relevant authorities and called for firefighting teams to contain the flames.
The incident comes amid continued attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The violence has also intensified during the olive harvest season, with Palestinian farmers increasingly facing attacks.
On Monday, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported documenting 136 incidents involving Israeli military forces and settlers in connection with the olive harvest since the beginning of October.
The reported incidents included physical assaults, forced displacement, intimidation, gunfire, tear gas, arrests, the theft of olives and harvesting equipment, and the destruction of trees. These actions have disrupted farming activities and restricted Palestinians’ access to their agricultural land.
Israeli military raids and settler attacks across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have escalated since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023.
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