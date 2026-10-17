China Opens New Bridge to North Korea to Boost Cross-Border Trade
(MENAFN) China has announced that a newly built bridge linking its territory with North Korea will open to traffic on Thursday, October 15, in a move aimed at improving connectivity and economic exchanges between the neighboring countries.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed the opening during a regular press briefing in Beijing.
“As agreed between China and the DPRK, the new Yellow River Bridge connecting the two countries will officially open to traffic on October 15th,” Mao said, adding that officials from both countries would attend a joint inauguration ceremony on Thursday.
DPRK is the official abbreviation for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the formal name of North Korea.
Mao described the two countries as friendly neighbors whose territories are linked by mountains and rivers. She said the new crossing would support bilateral commerce and encourage greater contact between their populations, creating additional benefits for people in both nations.
Stretching approximately three kilometers (1.9 miles), the bridge connects Dandong in China’s northeastern Liaoning province with the North Korean city of Sinuiju.
Construction began in October 2011, marking the start of a project intended to strengthen transport links between the two countries.
China continues to serve as North Korea’s largest trading partner despite international sanctions imposed in response to Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed the opening during a regular press briefing in Beijing.
“As agreed between China and the DPRK, the new Yellow River Bridge connecting the two countries will officially open to traffic on October 15th,” Mao said, adding that officials from both countries would attend a joint inauguration ceremony on Thursday.
DPRK is the official abbreviation for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the formal name of North Korea.
Mao described the two countries as friendly neighbors whose territories are linked by mountains and rivers. She said the new crossing would support bilateral commerce and encourage greater contact between their populations, creating additional benefits for people in both nations.
Stretching approximately three kilometers (1.9 miles), the bridge connects Dandong in China’s northeastern Liaoning province with the North Korean city of Sinuiju.
Construction began in October 2011, marking the start of a project intended to strengthen transport links between the two countries.
China continues to serve as North Korea’s largest trading partner despite international sanctions imposed in response to Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.
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