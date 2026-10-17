Vault Australasia Opens in Adelaide with Safe Deposit Boxes and Gold Bullion under One Roof

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adelaide, Australia, Oct. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The private vault at 22 King William Street lets customers buy gold and silver online and have it placed straight into their own box.

Adelaide has a new private vault. Vault Australasia has opened at 22 King William Street, where customers can rent a safe deposit box, store bullion, and buy gold and silver.

The business is an independent Australian company and is affiliated with the Commonwealth Vault Group, which has run private vaults in New Zealand since 1998. That experience now comes to South Australia, with storage and bullion offered together in the one location.

The launch arrives as some Australian banks pull back from safe custody, leaving many people to find another home for their valuables.

Gold and Silver, Bought and Stored in One Place

Vault Australasia sells bullion online, and buyers can buy gold in Adelaide from a range of gold bars and silver sourced from selected mints and refiners. Live spot prices sit on the gold and silver pages, so the market price is visible while customers shop.

Metal bought online can go directly into the buyer's own safe deposit box at the vault. Nothing is shipped, nothing has to be collected, and there is no need to keep bullion at home.

Identity and proof of address checks are completed before a customer's first purchase.

Safe Deposit Boxes

For documents, jewellery, watches, coins, heirlooms and other valuables, customers can rent one of the vault's safe deposit boxes in Adelaide and visit it during opening hours. Wills, property titles and passports are common choices, along with sentimental items that could never be replaced.

Vault Australasia does not keep a copy of any customer's box key. SECOM Security monitors the vault, after-hours emergency access can be arranged on request, and larger private cages and vaults are available to lease, priced on application.

Bullion bought elsewhere is welcome too. Existing holders can bring their gold and silver in and store it alongside their other valuables, so everything is kept together and can be checked in one visit.

Visiting the Vault

Box options and the bullion range can be browsed online, and customers can request box prices and availability or book a visit to see the vault before deciding.

Chief Executive Jerome Concisom said Vault Australasia was built for people who grow their wealth steadily over time.

“Our customers bring us the things that matter most to their families. That might be a folder of documents, a ring or gold they have put aside over many years. We are here to keep it safe, and to be here for the long term.”“We wanted people buying gold and silver to be able to buy and keep it in the same place. Buy a bar online and it is already in your box at the vault. What your family builds here will still be here.”

The vault opens Monday to Friday, 10.00am to 6.00pm.

About Vault Australasia

Vault Australasia is a private vault in Adelaide offering safe deposit boxes, bullion storage, and gold and silver bullion for sale. It is an independent Australian company affiliated with the Commonwealth Vault Group, which has operated private vaults in New Zealand since 1998. Its directors are Paul Honnor and Adrian Davies.





Contact

Chief Executive Officer

Jerome Concisom

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Vault Australasia Opens in Adelaide with Safe Deposit Boxes and Gold Bullion under One Roof

CONTACT: Chief Executive Officer Jerome Concisom...