Two Held After Noida Police Encounter One Injured In Exchange Of Fire

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Oct 17 (IANS) Two alleged criminals were arrested following an encounter with police in Noida's Sector 20 area, with one of them sustaining a gunshot wound, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, a team was checking vehicles near the DLF intersection when it signalled two men riding a motorcycle to stop. The suspects allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire near the multi-level parking facility in Sector 18.

Police retaliated, injuring one of the suspects, identified as Salman alias Raja alias Mama, a resident of Incholi in Meerut district. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, while the second accused, Danish, was arrested during a combing operation in the area.

Police said they recovered a.315-bore country-made pistol, one empty cartridge and one live cartridge from the accused. A further search led to the recovery of Rs 14,400 in cash and a mobile phone allegedly linked to a snatching incident.

The police also recovered an Apache motorcycle allegedly used in the crime. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen and linked to a case registered at New Ashok Nagar police station in Delhi.

Abhay Kumar Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), said the police were examining the accused's previous criminal records and taking further legal action.

Earlier, on October 15, the police chased down a 28-year-old criminal in an encounter in Sector 63 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budhha Nagar district, with officials saying that 16 criminal cases are registered against him in Noida and Delhi.

According to police, a team from Sector 63 police station was checking vehicles near Garhi Gol Chakkar late on Wednesday night when a motorcycle without a number plate approached the checkpoint. The rider allegedly tried to flee after seeing the police, prompting the team to chase him.

The accused allegedly attacked the police team in an attempt to escape and opened fire at the personnel. The police returned fire, injuring him, following which he was taken into custody.

Police recovered the motorcycle from the spot and, during the probe, found that it had been stolen. An illegal.315-bore country-made pistol and cartridges were also seized, according to the police.

The accused, identified as Shivam alias Shubham Rajput, sustained a gunshot injury during the exchange of fire and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.