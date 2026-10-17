Delimitation: Cong Leader Accuses Centre Of Arbitrary Action, Demands Meet

Wadettiwar criticises Centre's 'arbitrary' approach

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday accused the Centre of acting arbitrarily on the proposed delimitation exercise, questioning its reluctance to convene an all-party meeting on the issue. His remarks came after Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an all-party meeting to discuss the delimitation proposals. Wadettiwar said matters of national importance should be discussed with both the ruling alliance and the Opposition, irrespective of the latter's strength. Criticising the Centre over its approach to delimitation and the demand for an all-party meeting, Wadettiwar said, "Modi Govt is acting arbitrarily. They did not even get the majority; they formed the Govt with support of other parties. Opposition is strong. But irrespective of the Opposition being strong or small, such matters should be discussed by both sides...Why is the Govt scared? Because they have done wrong. So, they won't convene (an all-party meeting) and discuss..."

Kharge flags constitutional concerns in letter to PM

Earlier on Friday, raising procedural and constitutional concerns, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written a fourth letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an immediate all-party meeting to discuss proposals on the delimitation exercise before they are finalised and brought to Parliament.

In his letter sent on Friday, Kharge flagged what he described as an "unprecedented" 64-day gap since the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13 without being formally prorogued, and cautioned the government against pushing through far-reaching constitutional amendments without consensus. "It has already been 64 days since the Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026 and both Houses of Parliament are yet to be prorogued. This scenario is unprecedented," wrote Kharge.

When Parliament adjourns sine die, a session is suspended indefinitely without setting a day for reconvening. However, the formal ending of a session requires an official prorogation order by the President of India.

Kharge pointed out that keeping both Houses un-prorogued for over two months fuels speculation about a sudden reconvening or session extension, bypassing standard notice periods for lawmakers.

Kharge sought clarity on several fronts. He has asked the Centre to formally clarify the status of the Monsoon Session, which remains un-prorogued, and to convene an all-party meeting before tabling any new delimitation proposals.

The Congress has also demanded sufficient lead time for political parties and regional stakeholders to examine draft bills, and urged the government to avoid rushed special sessions and instead build parliamentary consensus. (ANI)

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