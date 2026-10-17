Australian Court Cancels Heritage Protection Order Affecting Major Gold Mine
(MENAFN) An Australian federal court has invalidated a government order protecting an Aboriginal heritage site that had prevented a multibillion-dollar gold mining project from proceeding in New South Wales.
The Federal Court ruled in favor of mining company Regis Resources, which contested a 2024 protection order covering 400 hectares of its McPhillamys Gold Project near Blayney, according to reports published Wednesday.
The measure, introduced by former Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, blocked the construction of a tailings dam designed to contain mining waste. Regis Resources argued that the restriction made the project financially unviable.
Justice James Stellios determined that required procedural steps had not been properly followed when authorities assessed an application seeking protection for a culturally significant site connected to the Wiradyuri people.
The original application was submitted in 2020 by Wiradyuri elder Aunty Nyree Reynolds to preserve an area associated with the Blue Banded Bee Dreaming story.
Stellios clarified that the judgment addressed shortcomings in the administrative process rather than evaluating the substance of the Aboriginal heritage claims themselves.
The case will now return to Environment Minister Murray Watt, who is expected to reconsider the protection application in light of the court's findings.
The Federal Court ruled in favor of mining company Regis Resources, which contested a 2024 protection order covering 400 hectares of its McPhillamys Gold Project near Blayney, according to reports published Wednesday.
The measure, introduced by former Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, blocked the construction of a tailings dam designed to contain mining waste. Regis Resources argued that the restriction made the project financially unviable.
Justice James Stellios determined that required procedural steps had not been properly followed when authorities assessed an application seeking protection for a culturally significant site connected to the Wiradyuri people.
The original application was submitted in 2020 by Wiradyuri elder Aunty Nyree Reynolds to preserve an area associated with the Blue Banded Bee Dreaming story.
Stellios clarified that the judgment addressed shortcomings in the administrative process rather than evaluating the substance of the Aboriginal heritage claims themselves.
The case will now return to Environment Minister Murray Watt, who is expected to reconsider the protection application in light of the court's findings.
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