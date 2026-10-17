Saudi Coalition Intercepts Houthi Ballistic Missile Aimed at Riyadh
(MENAFN) A Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen announced Wednesday that it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward Riyadh, following the activation of emergency alerts in the Saudi capital and the nearby governorate of Al-Kharj.
Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement posted on X that the Houthis had directed the missile toward Riyadh.
Earlier, Saudi Civil Defense authorities activated warning systems across Riyadh and Al-Kharj, located southeast of the capital, to alert residents to the potential threat. Officials subsequently confirmed that the danger had ended in both areas.
Witnesses reported hearing four explosions in Riyadh after the warnings were issued.
Saudi Arabia has experienced repeated missile and drone attacks amid escalating tensions with Yemen’s Houthi movement.
In a separate incident on Tuesday, debris from two intercepted cruise missiles fell in Riyadh, injuring four people and causing minor damage to 15 homes, according to Saudi authorities on Wednesday.
The Saudi-led coalition also reported intercepting and destroying a cruise missile over Al-Kharj. Meanwhile, an attack targeting an administrative building belonging to state-owned oil company Aramco triggered a small fire in the eastern city of Dhahran.
Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement posted on X that the Houthis had directed the missile toward Riyadh.
Earlier, Saudi Civil Defense authorities activated warning systems across Riyadh and Al-Kharj, located southeast of the capital, to alert residents to the potential threat. Officials subsequently confirmed that the danger had ended in both areas.
Witnesses reported hearing four explosions in Riyadh after the warnings were issued.
Saudi Arabia has experienced repeated missile and drone attacks amid escalating tensions with Yemen’s Houthi movement.
In a separate incident on Tuesday, debris from two intercepted cruise missiles fell in Riyadh, injuring four people and causing minor damage to 15 homes, according to Saudi authorities on Wednesday.
The Saudi-led coalition also reported intercepting and destroying a cruise missile over Al-Kharj. Meanwhile, an attack targeting an administrative building belonging to state-owned oil company Aramco triggered a small fire in the eastern city of Dhahran.
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