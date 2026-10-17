Romania Deploys Fighter Jets After Drone Activity Near Ukrainian Border
(MENAFN) Romania sent two F-16 fighter aircraft into the air and dispatched a military helicopter after detecting three drones near its frontier with Ukraine, according to reports released Wednesday.
The unmanned aircraft were spotted close to Vylkove, a Ukrainian city situated near Romania’s border and the Danube Delta.
In response, Romanian authorities issued an RO-Alert notification to residents in northern Tulcea County, warning them about the potential danger of falling objects.
Two F-16 jets belonging to the Romanian Air Force were deployed to monitor developments, while a military helicopter conducted additional surveillance operations in the border region.
Radar information indicated that the drones remained within Ukrainian airspace and had not entered Romanian territory, according to the Defense Ministry.
Authorities later withdrew the public alert after establishing that there was no immediate danger to Romania.
As a member of both NATO and the European Union, Romania shares a border with Ukraine along the Danube River and has repeatedly deployed military aircraft in response to drone activity near its territory.
Fragments of drones have previously been found in Romanian border areas following Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and infrastructure located along the Danube.
The unmanned aircraft were spotted close to Vylkove, a Ukrainian city situated near Romania’s border and the Danube Delta.
In response, Romanian authorities issued an RO-Alert notification to residents in northern Tulcea County, warning them about the potential danger of falling objects.
Two F-16 jets belonging to the Romanian Air Force were deployed to monitor developments, while a military helicopter conducted additional surveillance operations in the border region.
Radar information indicated that the drones remained within Ukrainian airspace and had not entered Romanian territory, according to the Defense Ministry.
Authorities later withdrew the public alert after establishing that there was no immediate danger to Romania.
As a member of both NATO and the European Union, Romania shares a border with Ukraine along the Danube River and has repeatedly deployed military aircraft in response to drone activity near its territory.
Fragments of drones have previously been found in Romanian border areas following Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and infrastructure located along the Danube.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment