Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Israeli Airstrike Kills Palestinian Woman in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

Israeli Airstrike Kills Palestinian Woman in Gaza Despite Ceasefire


Date: 2026-10-17 01:09:52

(MENAFN) A Palestinian woman was killed and two others, including a girl, were wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Gaza City early Wednesday, according to reports.

Medical personnel at Al-Shifa Hospital received the body of Reem Asaad Awad, 33, along with two injured individuals following the strike in the Rimal neighborhood.

The attack caused significant damage to the targeted apartment and nearby buildings. A fire erupted at the scene before civil defense teams managed to bring it under control.

Elsewhere, Israeli military vehicles and quadcopter drones reportedly fired heavily toward Palestinian homes in the Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City. Explosive devices were also dropped along Al-Sikka Street in the surrounding area, according to witnesses.

In a separate development, Israeli forces conducted an extensive demolition operation, destroying homes in areas east of Gaza City where their troops remain deployed.

In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers advanced beyond areas under the army’s control east of Deir al-Balah, witnesses reported.

Gunfire also hit residential homes along Salah al-Din Street, east of Deir al-Balah, triggering fear among local residents. No casualties were reported in that incident.

MENAFN17102026000045017640ID1111822795


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search