China’s Exports Accelerate as AI Demand Drives Trade Growth
(MENAFN) China recorded a sharp increase in overseas shipments in September, with exports rising 36.3% compared with the same period last year as international demand for artificial intelligence-related goods strengthened, according to customs figures released Wednesday.
The country’s exports totaled $447.18 billion, while imports climbed 31% to $313.65 billion. This left China with a monthly trade surplus of $133.53 billion.
Export growth gained momentum from August’s 25%, reaching its highest level since February. Imports also accelerated, rising from 28.2% in the previous month to their strongest annual growth since June.
Growing international demand for components used in AI computing infrastructure and data centers contributed to the increase in shipments. Higher prices for certain products also played a role in boosting the overall value of exports.
Integrated circuit exports recorded a particularly significant increase, with their value soaring 136% year-on-year. However, the number of units shipped rose by only about 1%, indicating that higher prices accounted for much of the increase in export value.
China’s automotive exports also registered substantial growth. Overseas vehicle shipments reached 1.18 million units in September, representing a 56.3% annual increase, while their total export value advanced 62%.
Shipments to the United States increased by nearly 39.6%, exceeding the overall growth rate of Chinese exports.
The latest figures highlight the importance of international trade to China’s economic performance as the world’s second-largest economy continues to contend with subdued domestic demand, placing greater emphasis on foreign markets to sustain growth.
The country’s exports totaled $447.18 billion, while imports climbed 31% to $313.65 billion. This left China with a monthly trade surplus of $133.53 billion.
Export growth gained momentum from August’s 25%, reaching its highest level since February. Imports also accelerated, rising from 28.2% in the previous month to their strongest annual growth since June.
Growing international demand for components used in AI computing infrastructure and data centers contributed to the increase in shipments. Higher prices for certain products also played a role in boosting the overall value of exports.
Integrated circuit exports recorded a particularly significant increase, with their value soaring 136% year-on-year. However, the number of units shipped rose by only about 1%, indicating that higher prices accounted for much of the increase in export value.
China’s automotive exports also registered substantial growth. Overseas vehicle shipments reached 1.18 million units in September, representing a 56.3% annual increase, while their total export value advanced 62%.
Shipments to the United States increased by nearly 39.6%, exceeding the overall growth rate of Chinese exports.
The latest figures highlight the importance of international trade to China’s economic performance as the world’s second-largest economy continues to contend with subdued domestic demand, placing greater emphasis on foreign markets to sustain growth.
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