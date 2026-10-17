Israeli Artillery Strikes Hit Multiple Locations in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli artillery fire struck several locations across southern Lebanon, affecting towns and surrounding areas in the western sector and Bint Jbeil district, according to reports on Wednesday.
The towns of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun came under heavy bombardment, while machine-gun fire was reported in the direction of Beit al-Sayyad.
Additional artillery attacks hit the outskirts of Haddatha and Baraachit. The Al-Araish area, situated between Haris and Haddatha in the Bint Jbeil district, was also targeted.
Earlier in the day, shelling was reported near Shaqra and Wadi al-Salouqi, extending the attacks to several locations across the region.
No immediate information was available regarding potential casualties or the extent of material damage.
Meanwhile, Lebanon and Israel have been participating in US-mediated negotiations since March to discuss security measures along their shared border, with efforts also focused on ending the Israeli occupation and attacks on Lebanese territory.
The towns of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun came under heavy bombardment, while machine-gun fire was reported in the direction of Beit al-Sayyad.
Additional artillery attacks hit the outskirts of Haddatha and Baraachit. The Al-Araish area, situated between Haris and Haddatha in the Bint Jbeil district, was also targeted.
Earlier in the day, shelling was reported near Shaqra and Wadi al-Salouqi, extending the attacks to several locations across the region.
No immediate information was available regarding potential casualties or the extent of material damage.
Meanwhile, Lebanon and Israel have been participating in US-mediated negotiations since March to discuss security measures along their shared border, with efforts also focused on ending the Israeli occupation and attacks on Lebanese territory.
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