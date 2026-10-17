MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Video - CEO Clips: Visible Gold Mines: Searching for Quebec's Next Major Gold Discovery

October 16, 2026 4:59 PM EDT | Source: BTV Alerts

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD) is exploring more than 700 square kilometres of prospective ground in Québec, with a strategy focused on searching for gold near established discoveries. With significant land surrounding IAMGOLD's nearby gold discovery and management and directors collectively owning approximately 20% of the company, Visible Gold Mines is focused on advancing projects with the potential to deliver new discoveries in one of Canada's established gold regions.

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD)

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Source: BTV Alerts