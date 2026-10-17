Soueen Provides Integrated Wall Sticker And Wall Panel Solutions To Simplify Overseas Sourcing

In overseas engineering and cross-border soft furnishing procurement, many clients face a common challenge. Sourcing wall stickers and wall panels from separate suppliers often leads to inconsistent colors, conflicting material styles, tedious multi-party communication and unsynchronized lead times, extending the whole project timeline. To tackle this procurement pain point, Soueen has upgraded its supporting supply chain service. Clients purchasing wall stickers can get matching wall panels from one single source, eliminating the hassle of contacting multiple manufacturers and greatly streamlining the procurement process.

As a professional manufacturer of wall stickers, Soueen has years of experience in wall decoration materials. We offer a full lineup of wall stickers, including 5D 3D wall stickers, velvet wall stickers, marble-look, wood-grain and brick-grain styles. To meet the demands of overseas turnkey projects such as hotels, apartments, shops and exhibition halls, we have built up the supporting supply chain for wall panels. We can deliver wall stickers and wall panels with identical patterns and matching styles to avoid color differences caused by different suppliers and guarantee consistent visual effects for wall decoration.

Our team handles everything from project consultation, pattern selection and sample confirmation to consolidated shipment. Clients only need to work with one supplier to confirm specifications, quantities and delivery schedules for both wall stickers and wall panels. Orders can be finalized at one time and shipped by sea together, saving the trouble of repeated communications, separate lead time checks and multiple deliveries. The matching wall panels follow the same export quality standards as our wall stickers. Products support third-party testing and meet CE, SGS and other international environmental compliance standards, suitable for high-end engineering and cross-border brand purchases.

For cross-border sellers, overseas contractors and homestay renovation project managers, this integrated solution cuts the cost of managing multiple suppliers and ensures better decoration results. Moving forward, Soueen will keep expanding our wall decoration product range and improving our one-stop finishing delivery capability, to deliver more hassle-free and efficient wall material sourcing solutions for clients worldwide.

About Us

Shandong Soueen Plastic Industry Co., Ltd., founded in 2019 and rooted in Linyi High-Tech Zone, Shandong, specializes in R&D and manufacturing of high-quality decorative materials. Our diverse product portfolio spans PE 3D foam self-adhesive wall stickers, 3D fabric wall stickers, as well as PVC and PET wall stickers, catering to a wide spectrum of decoration needs from cozy residential interiors to bustling commercial spaces like hotels, offices, and retail stores.