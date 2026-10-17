Common Mistakes In Choosing Metal And Nylon Cable Glands Highlighted

Common Mistakes When Choosing Between Metal and Nylon Cable Glands

These five mistakes rarely cause immediate failure - they show up months or years later as leakage, loosening, corrosion or cable damage. Spot them before your project pays the price.

Even experienced electrical engineers make predictable errors when selecting between metal and Nylon Cable Gland leakage, loosening, corrosion or cable damage. Recognizing these common pitfalls helps procurement and engineering teams avoid costly rework.

Standardising on One Material Across a Whole Project

The Blanket Specification Error

Many teams specify all-nylon for cost or all-metal for durability across every enclosure. This overspends on benign indoor entries with unnecessary metal, or under-specifies nylon for outdoor and vibrating entries, causing early failures. The best projects use a mix: metal for harsh entries, nylon for benign ones.

Ignoring Thermal Cycling in Outdoor Nylon Selection The Slow Leakage Pattern

Nylon expands and contracts with temperature. In outdoor cabinets exposed to daily sun and night cooling, Nylon Glands

Outdoor permanent installations should use metal glands regardless of purchase price.

Underestimating Vibration Loosening

Why Nylon Fails on Running Machinery

On pumps, fans, conveyors and production machines, vibration slowly works Nylon Glands loose. The plastic body does not maintain the same torque retention as metal threads. Teams that use nylon on running equipment often find loose nuts and shifted cables during maintenance inspections.

Over-Tightening Nylon Glands

Torque Damage

Installers often apply the same torque to nylon as to brass, stripping the plastic threads or cracking the body. Nylon requires roughly half the torque of an equivalent metal gland.

Using a calibrated torque wrench prevents both over-tightening damage and under-tightened seals.

Neglecting UV Exposure for Outdoor Nylon

The Brittleness Timeline

Unstabilized nylon darkens, becomes brittle and cracks after one to two years of direct sunlight. Even when the seal holds, the body fractures. Outdoor installations require UV-stabilized nylon at minimum, or metal for long-term reliability.

FAQ

Q: Can I replace Nylon Glands with metal ones later if they fail outdoors?

Yes, the PG thread standard is the same, so metal glands fit the existing panel holes as a direct replacement.

Q: What is the correct torque for nylon Pg9 Glands?

Nylon PG9 requires roughly half the torque of a brass equivalent, typically around 2 to 3 N·m, avoiding thread stripping.

Q: How do I know if a nylon gland is UV-stabilized?

Ask the supplier for UV resistance test data or specify the stabilized grade. Standard nylon will yellow and crack under prolonged direct sunlight.

Conclusion: Match Material to Environment

Most metal-versus-nylon selection mistakes come from blanket specification, ignoring thermal cycling, underestimating vibration, over-tightening nylon and neglecting UV exposure. Match material to each cable entry's environment and follow correct torque guidance. Our technical team provides sizing and material selection support.

About Us

Founded in 2006, Zhejiang Hongxiang Connector Co., Ltd. is rooted in Yueqing, Zhejiang - a national hub for precision electrical manufacturing in China. After nearly two decades of dedicated development, the company has evolved into a large modern industrial connectivity solutions provider integrating R&D and design, large-scale intelligent manufacturing, global sales, and one-stop services.