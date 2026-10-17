JUST Medical Knee System Receives U.S. FDA 510(K) Clearance

JUST Medical has reached another important milestone in its global expansion as its Knee System successfully received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance, further strengthening the company's presence in the international orthopedic market.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is one of the world's most recognized regulatory authorities for medical devices. Receiving 510(k) clearance represents an important step toward bringing medical devices to the U.S. market and reflects compliance with applicable FDA regulatory requirements.

The successful clearance of JUST Medical's Knee System marks another significant achievement in the company's international regulatory strategy. It also demonstrates JUST Medical's continued commitment to product quality, safety, technological innovation, and regulatory compliance.

Committed to Quality and Innovation

As a company specializing in orthopedic medical devices, JUST Medical has continuously invested in research and development, manufacturing capabilities, and quality management. Over the years, the company has developed a comprehensive orthopedic product portfolio covering Joint Replacement, sports medicine, surgical robotics, biomaterials, and related surgical solutions.

Through close collaboration among R&D, manufacturing, quality, and regulatory teams, JUST Medical continuously improves product design, manufacturing processes, quality control, and risk management throughout the product lifecycle.

The company has also continued to advance intelligent and lean manufacturing. Its digitalized manufacturing and quality management systems enable effective control across key production processes, supporting stable product quality, manufacturing efficiency, and reliable product delivery.

Advancing Our Global Market Strategy

International regulatory compliance has always been an important part of JUST Medical's global development strategy. The company has established an ISO 13485-compliant quality management system and has continued to obtain regulatory approvals and market access qualifications in countries and regions around the world.

The FDA 510(k) clearance of the JUST Knee System represents another key milestone in this journey and provides a stronger foundation for the company's continued expansion in international markets.

Looking ahead, JUST Medical will remain focused on innovation in orthopedic medical devices, continuously enhance product quality and manufacturing capabilities, and accelerate its global market development.

With a commitment to delivering safe, effective, and high-quality orthopedic solutions, JUST Medical looks forward to working with healthcare professionals and partners worldwide to improve orthopedic care and bring advanced medical solutions to more patients around the globe.

About Us

JUST Medical is an orthopedic medical device company dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative orthopedic solutions. Its product portfolio covers joint replacement, sports medicine, surgical robotics, biomaterials, and other orthopedic applications, serving healthcare professionals and patients across international markets.