Dry Type Transformer Insulation Aging Examines Key Causes And Control Measures

A dry-type transformer does not normally reach the end of its useful life simply because a certain number of years have passed. The more relevant question is how much thermal, electrical, mechanical and environmental stress its insulation system has accumulated.

Dry type transformer insulation aging is strongly influenced by winding temperature, operating load, harmonic content, cooling performance, ambient conditions, contamination and moisture exposure. A transformer operating continuously within its intended thermal design can age very differently from an identical unit installed in a poorly ventilated electrical room, exposed to dust, frequent overloads or high nonlinear loading.

For engineers and buyers, insulation aging therefore needs to be treated as an operating-condition problem rather than a calendar-life number.

This article focuses specifically on insulation degradation. For a broader discussion covering transformer life expectancy, maintenance, loading and installation together, link this page to the separate dry type transformer service life article.

1. What Actually Ages in a Dry-Type Transformer?

A dry-type transformer contains several insulation components rather than one single insulating material.

Depending on transformer design, these may include:



cast resin around medium-voltage windings

conductor enamel or insulation

interlayer insulation

winding support insulation

spacers

barriers

terminal insulation

connection insulation resin and composite insulation structures

These materials operate together as an electrical insulation system.

A material can retain acceptable mechanical appearance while its dielectric or mechanical properties gradually deteriorate. Aging may reduce resistance to electrical stress, thermal cycling, vibration or surface contamination.

The condition of the complete insulation system is therefore more significant than the nominal thermal classification of one individual material.

2. How Temperature Accelerates Dry Type Transformer Insulation Aging

Temperature is usually one of the strongest drivers of insulation deterioration.

Electrical insulating materials undergo chemical and physical changes during prolonged thermal exposure. The relationship between temperature and thermal endurance is not linear.

For this reason, engineers should avoid applying a universal statement such as:

“Every 10°C increase cuts transformer life by half.”

That expression is sometimes used as an approximate thermal-aging rule, but it is not a universal life calculation for every dry-type transformer or every insulation system.

Actual aging behaviour depends on:



insulation material

complete insulation system

winding design

operating temperature

duration of exposure

cooling conditions

mechanical stresses environmental contamination

IEC 60085 deals with thermal evaluation and designation of electrical insulation systems and materials where thermal stress is the dominant aging factor. IEC 60216 addresses thermal endurance evaluation of insulating materials. These concepts should not be interpreted as a guaranteed transformer service-life calculation.

Winding Temperature Matters More Than Room Temperature Alone

Ambient temperature influences transformer cooling, but the insulation is subjected to the actual temperature within the winding system.

Winding temperature is affected by:

Ambient temperature + transformer losses + cooling effectiveness + enclosure conditions + load profile

A transformer room at an acceptable ambient temperature can still experience excessive winding temperature when:



ventilation openings are restricted

cooling air recirculates

filters or air paths become contaminated

the transformer is installed inside a poorly ventilated enclosure

cooling fans fail nonlinear loads increase internal losses

This is why transformer temperature monitoring should be evaluated together with load current and installation conditions.

3. Continuous Rated Load Is Not the Same as Overheating

A correctly designed transformer should be capable of operating at its specified rated conditions without being automatically considered overloaded.

A 1000 kVA transformer operating near its rated capacity is therefore not necessarily undergoing abnormal insulation aging.

The problem begins when the thermal conditions assumed in the design no longer match actual operation.

Examples include:



high ambient temperature

insufficient ventilation

restricted enclosure airflow

fan failure on an AF-rated operating condition

repeated overload periods

high harmonic currents

blocked cooling channels excessive dust accumulation

Engineers should compare actual operating conditions with:



rated capacity

cooling method

ambient design conditions

temperature-rise requirements

enclosure arrangement loading profile

The percentage shown on a load meter alone does not define insulation aging.

4. Repeated Overload and Thermal Cycling

Temporary overload does not automatically mean immediate insulation failure. Its impact depends on both magnitude and duration.

A more serious aging pattern can occur when the transformer repeatedly heats and cools because of cyclic loading.

Examples include:



manufacturing plants with large production shifts

commercial buildings with strong daily demand peaks

EV charging infrastructure

data-processing loads

batch production equipment large motor operating cycles

Repeated thermal expansion and contraction place mechanical stress on winding assemblies and insulation interfaces.

For cast-resin designs, long-term thermal cycling needs to be considered together with resin properties, winding geometry and manufacturing quality.

This does not mean that normal load cycling makes cast-resin transformers unreliable. It means transformer thermal design should reflect the real load profile rather than only the maximum kVA figure.

5. Harmonics Can Create a Hidden Thermal Problem

Two transformers carrying the same RMS load current may not necessarily experience identical internal heating.

Nonlinear loads can generate harmonic currents.

Typical sources include:



variable-frequency drives

rectifiers

UPS systems

data centre power supplies

LED power supplies

EV chargers power electronic converters

Harmonic currents can increase winding and stray losses.

The result may be higher internal temperature even when the transformer does not appear heavily loaded based only on conventional kVA measurements.

For projects with substantial nonlinear loads, the RFQ should provide information about the expected harmonic spectrum or load characteristics.

Transformer selection may then require a design specifically evaluated for those electrical conditions.

Simply increasing nominal kVA without analysing the load characteristics does not always solve the thermal problem efficiently.

6. Cooling Conditions Directly Influence Insulation Stress

Many dry-type transformers rely on natural-air cooling, commonly described as AN.

Some designs also use forced-air cooling, such as AF operation, to increase permissible loading under specified conditions.

Cooling effectiveness can deteriorate in service because of:



dust accumulation

blocked ventilation openings

failed fans

incorrect fan control

insufficient electrical-room ventilation warm exhaust air returning to the transformer air inlet

A transformer may therefore experience increased winding temperature even when its electrical load has not changed.

Cooling-system inspection should be treated as an insulation-life control measure, not only a housekeeping task.

Internal link opportunity:

dry type transformer cooling methods

7. Humidity and Condensation Affect Insulation Differently From Heat

Temperature is not the only aging mechanism.

Moisture, condensation and contamination can create surface electrical stress.

Dry-type transformers are often selected for indoor applications, but“indoor” does not necessarily mean environmentally controlled.

Possible conditions include:



humid tropical environments

coastal installations

unconditioned substations

basement electrical rooms

wastewater facilities

dusty factories

intermittent operation that allows condensation locations with large day/night temperature variation

Moisture combined with contamination can reduce surface insulation resistance and increase leakage-current or tracking risk.

IEC 60076-11 includes environmental and climatic considerations for dry-type transformers. The 2018 edition also addresses the relationship between location and environmental classes, as well as climatic classes and enclosure-related performance. Project requirements should be selected according to the actual installation rather than assumed from the transformer type alone.

8. Dust Is Not Only a Cleanliness Issue

A layer of dry, nonconductive dust may initially appear harmless.

The condition becomes more serious when dust contains:



conductive particles

salts

carbon

metallic particles

cement dust chemical contamination

Risk can increase further when the deposit absorbs moisture.

Possible consequences include:



reduced surface resistance

local leakage current

local heating

tracking

erosion flashover risk under severe conditions

IEC 60587 provides test methods for evaluating the tracking and erosion resistance of insulating materials used under severe ambient conditions. The test does not reproduce every field condition, but it demonstrates why contamination and surface electrical stress are relevant insulation considerations.

For heavily contaminated facilities, the procurement specification should therefore address both environmental conditions and enclosure requirements.

9. Environmental Class and IP Rating Solve Different Problems

An IP enclosure and an insulation environmental classification should not be treated as the same parameter.

An enclosure can provide protection against access, solid objects or water according to its design, but an enclosure also affects airflow and transformer temperature.

A higher-protection enclosure can therefore introduce a thermal design issue if the transformer and enclosure have not been considered together.

This creates a common procurement mistake:

The correct solution is to evaluate the transformer, enclosure and cooling arrangement as one thermal system.

The manufacturer should confirm whether derating, additional ventilation or forced cooling is required for the specified enclosure and installation.

10. Insulation Aging Is Usually a Multi-Stress Process

Real transformer aging rarely has one isolated cause.

Consider a transformer operating in a dusty industrial building:

High load→ higher winding temperature

High ambient temperature→ reduced cooling margin

Dust on air paths→ reduced heat dissipation

Humidity→ contaminated surfaces become more conductive

Harmonic loads→ additional internal losses

The combined result can be significantly different from any single condition considered alone.

This is why an overheating complaint should not immediately be treated as proof that transformer capacity is too small.

The investigation should also check:



actual phase current

load balance

harmonic content

ambient temperature

ventilation

fan operation

air-path blockage

enclosure condition transformer temperature history

11. What Are the Signs of Developing Insulation Problems?

No single field measurement can directly provide an exact percentage of“remaining insulation life.”

Condition assessment normally relies on trends and multiple observations.

Useful indicators may include:

Temperature History

Repeated high-temperature alarms or an increasing operating temperature at the same load can indicate deteriorating cooling conditions or changed electrical loading.

Infrared Thermography

Thermal imaging can identify abnormal heating at:



terminals

bus connections

cable connections

phase connections local winding areas visible to the inspection

Abnormal connection resistance should be distinguished from general transformer thermal loading.

Visual Inspection

Look for:



discoloration

cracking

contamination

carbonized marks

damaged supports

loosened connections blocked air channels

Insulation Resistance

Insulation-resistance measurements can help identify contamination or moisture-related deterioration.

Trend data are generally more useful than interpreting one isolated measurement.

Test conditions, transformer temperature and equipment configuration should be documented so that results can be compared correctly.

Partial Discharge Assessment

Partial discharge testing may be useful where insulation defects are suspected or where the project specification requires it.

PD results require specialist interpretation. The presence, magnitude and pattern of discharge should not be reduced to a simplistic pass/fail life estimate without considering the applicable test method and transformer design.

12. How Engineers Can Reduce Insulation Aging

The objective is not to keep the transformer permanently at the lowest possible temperature.

The objective is to operate it within the thermal and environmental conditions for which it was designed.

Key controls include:

Control Winding Temperature

Monitor temperature sensors where provided and investigate repeated alarms instead of repeatedly resetting them without diagnosis.

Maintain Cooling Paths

Keep transformer air passages, ventilation openings and enclosure ventilation systems unobstructed.

Verify Fan Operation

For transformers using forced cooling, inspect:



fan operation

control relays

temperature controller

airflow direction fan cleanliness

Review Load Growth

A transformer originally sized for one plant configuration may eventually serve:



additional production lines

new motors

VFDs

UPS equipment

EV charging expanded HVAC

The original design margin may no longer exist.

Check Harmonic Loading

Where nonlinear load increases significantly, review harmonic measurements rather than assuming total kW or kVA tells the complete thermal story.

Control the Installation Environment

For humid, dusty or chemically contaminated sites, consider:



appropriate enclosure

room ventilation

anti-condensation measures

cleaning intervals

environmental classification suitable insulation system

13. What Should Be Specified in a Dry-Type Transformer RFQ?

If insulation life is a project concern, the RFQ should provide more than capacity and voltage.

Relevant information includes: