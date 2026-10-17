Mayor's Gateway Scholarship Launches At University Of York Mumbai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 16th October 2026: Mayor David Skaith has launched the Mayor's Gateway Scholarship at the University of York Mumbai during the region's trade mission to India. Funded by the University of York Mumbai, the Mayor's Gateway Scholarship will initially support two students from Mumbai with the opportunity to study in York. Additional work experience opportunities will be available as part of the scholarship, giving students direct insight into York and North Yorkshire's business and industry.
David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire said:“York and North Yorkshire's trade mission is an important step in building relationships and deepening our links in India. The University of York Mumbai gives our county a permanent base for academia, skills and innovation in one of the world's fastest growing major economies, supporting leading research on global issues like food security and emerging technologies. I am delighted to champion the Mayor's Gateway Scholarship, providing students with the opportunity to develop their education across two continents and two vibrant cities.”
The University of York Mumbai welcomed the first cohort of students in September with undergraduate and postgraduate studies now beginning in the Creative Industries, Business, and Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security.
A new research and policy institute, the Institute for Good Society, was also launched following the opening of the University, with a focus on major global challenges, including artificial intelligence, urbanisation and climate change. The campus will also target research on global issues such as food security and future technologies.
Professor Lindsay Oades, Provost of the University of York Mumbai, said:“We aim to provide our students with the skills, knowledge and confidence to study and work anywhere in the world, and so scholarships like this are significant in giving students international experience. We are proud to introduce Mayor David Skaith to our University community and we look forward to collaborating with York and the North Yorkshire region on many more education and research opportunities.”
The announcement of the scholarship comes during Mayor David Skaith and a delegation of business leaders' trade mission in India. The trade mission began with a wider Great North delegation as over 200 representatives visited New Delhi to promote economic opportunities in the North, followed by York and North Yorkshire representatives visiting Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bangalore.
David Skaith is the first directly elected Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, England's largest county, elected by the people of the whole region. He leads the region's strategy for economic growth, investment, transport and skills, and oversees its police and fire services.
David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire said:“York and North Yorkshire's trade mission is an important step in building relationships and deepening our links in India. The University of York Mumbai gives our county a permanent base for academia, skills and innovation in one of the world's fastest growing major economies, supporting leading research on global issues like food security and emerging technologies. I am delighted to champion the Mayor's Gateway Scholarship, providing students with the opportunity to develop their education across two continents and two vibrant cities.”
The University of York Mumbai welcomed the first cohort of students in September with undergraduate and postgraduate studies now beginning in the Creative Industries, Business, and Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security.
A new research and policy institute, the Institute for Good Society, was also launched following the opening of the University, with a focus on major global challenges, including artificial intelligence, urbanisation and climate change. The campus will also target research on global issues such as food security and future technologies.
Professor Lindsay Oades, Provost of the University of York Mumbai, said:“We aim to provide our students with the skills, knowledge and confidence to study and work anywhere in the world, and so scholarships like this are significant in giving students international experience. We are proud to introduce Mayor David Skaith to our University community and we look forward to collaborating with York and the North Yorkshire region on many more education and research opportunities.”
The announcement of the scholarship comes during Mayor David Skaith and a delegation of business leaders' trade mission in India. The trade mission began with a wider Great North delegation as over 200 representatives visited New Delhi to promote economic opportunities in the North, followed by York and North Yorkshire representatives visiting Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bangalore.
David Skaith is the first directly elected Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, England's largest county, elected by the people of the whole region. He leads the region's strategy for economic growth, investment, transport and skills, and oversees its police and fire services.
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