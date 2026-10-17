PDF To PPT Converter From Presentations.AI Turns Pdfs Into Editable Powerpoint Slide Decks With AI, Keeping Charts, Tables And Images Intact, As A Free-To-Try Gamma And Beautiful.Ai Alternative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI presentation maker used by 12 million people worldwide reads the full PDF, restructures it into a presentation narrative and returns a native, editable.pptx file in under one minute, with no signup required to try it. Presentations.AI's free-to-try AI PDF to PPT converter reads the full PDF, including scanned and password-protected files, restructures the content into a presentation narrative instead of one slide per page, and returns a native, editable PowerPoint (.pptx) file in about 30 seconds. Charts and tables stay editable, images keep their original resolution, and Brand Sync applies company colours, fonts and logo automatically. No signup is needed to try it and new users receive 200 AI credits. Built on the engine used by 12 million people, it is positioned as an alternative to Gamma, Canva and Beautiful.ai.

San Francisco, Oct. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presentations.AI, an AI-native presentation platform backed by Accel Partners and Together Fund and reporting more than 12 million users worldwide, is highlighting its AI PDF to PPT converter. The converter turns PDF documents into editable, designed PowerPoint slide decks. It is free to try without signup and available at

Converting a PDF to PowerPoint is one of the most common presentation tasks in business. Research reports, whitepapers, board papers, investor memos, annual reports and proposals are usually finished and circulated as PDFs. When the same material has to be presented, teams have typically copied text, tables and charts into slides by hand, or used conversion software that reproduces each PDF page as a flat slide that cannot be edited properly.

The Presentations.AI PDF to PPT converter works differently. It reads the full PDF, identifies the document's structure and reorganises the material into a presentation narrative, rather than turning each page into a slide. A 40-page report does not become 40 slides. It becomes a structured slide deck built for presenting.

Converting a PDF to PPT with Presentations.AI takes three steps. The user uploads the PDF. The AI then converts the document and designs the slides, typically in about 30 seconds. The user then downloads the result as a PPTX file or shares it directly.

The converter is built to keep the content of the source document usable. Charts stay charts and tables stay tables, so nothing is flattened into an image. Where possible, charts are rebuilt as native PowerPoint elements that can be edited in Microsoft PowerPoint. Images are extracted at their original resolution and placed intelligently within the new layout. Text, shapes, layouts, charts and styling all remain editable after export.

The tool accepts standard PDFs, scanned PDFs through optical character recognition, and password-protected PDFs. Free accounts can convert files up to 100MB, typically more than 100 pages. Pro accounts support files up to 200MB and batch conversion of up to 10 PDFs at a time, and Enterprise accounts have no file size limit.

Converted decks can carry company branding from the first version. Presentations.AI's proprietary Brand Sync technology applies the organisation's colours, fonts and logo across the generated slides, alongside professional templates and modern typography, so the deck does not need to be reformatted after conversion. Finished presentations can be downloaded as PPTX, PDF or PNG files, or shared through a link.

Editable output matters because converting a PDF to a presentation is usually where the work begins. Once the deck exists, colleagues, executives, agencies and clients continue to revise, review and circulate it in PowerPoint and other established software. A converter that returns flattened slides forces that work to start again.

New users can try the PDF to PPT converter without creating an account and receive 200 AI credits to start. An account is only needed when they are ready to download or share the finished presentation.

The PDF to PPT converter is part of Presentations.AI's browser-based tools hub at and runs on the same AI slide generation engine as the company's wider platform, which produces decks of 10 to 50 slides in under one minute. Presentations.AI competes in a field of AI presentation software that includes Gamma, Canva, Beautiful.ai, Plus AI, Pitch, Prezi and Microsoft Copilot. Founded in 2018, the company reached one million users within 84 days of its 2023 public beta. The United States is its largest market at approximately 23 percent of revenue, followed by India, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada and the Middle East.

ABOUT PRESENTATIONS.AI

Presentations.AI is an AI presentation platform that more than 12 million people worldwide use to create business presentations from prompts, documents, spreadsheets, data and websites. The company was founded in 2018 and is backed by Accel Partners and Together Fund. Presentations.AI brings together AI presentation generation, document intelligence, automatic company branding, editable PowerPoint output and browser-based AI presentation tools, including its PDF to PPT converter.

DISCLAIMER

Product capabilities, availability, pricing, limits and user figures are as reported by Presentations.AI. Free-to-try tools may carry AI credit, file-size, slide-count, account or plan limits. Downloading or sharing converted presentations requires an account.



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PDF to PPT Converter: Convert PDF to PowerPoint with AI Free

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