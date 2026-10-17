Amit Sana Reflects On 21-Year Musical Journey: Have Actually Led A Life That Is Complete Opposite Of How I Appear Today

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Indian Idol Season 1 runner-up Amit Sana took a trip down memory lane and reflected on his 21-year journey from his rise to fame, the struggles that followed, and his return to the stage.

Ahead of Indian Idol Legend Returns, Amit looked back his journey and said:“Emotionally, physically, mentally, financially... in all the aspects, I was in a very bad space.”

Describing the ups and downs of his journey, Amit said his life witnessed a sudden rise during the initial months of 2005, followed by a gradual decline. He also spoke about personal challenges, including his marriage and subsequent divorce, which shaped his experiences over the years.

Amit said, "Yeh jo 21 years ki journey rahi hai, main usko aise bayan karunga ki achanak mere life mein ek ekdam upward graph aaya, woh jo 3 se 4 mahine the 2005 ke, aur phir dheere dheere dheere dheere woh graph ekdam neeche ki taraf aane laga. I was married, I got divorced, toh jaise main aaj nazar aa raha hoon uska total opposite life maine actually lead kiya hai."

(The way I would describe this 21-year journey is that there was a sudden upward graph in my life during those three to four months in 2005, and then, gradually, that graph started moving sharply downwards. I was married, I got divorced, and I have actually led a life that is the complete opposite of how I appear today)

Amit said he holds no resentment over the experiences he has gone through.

He added: "Par main yeh nahi kahunga ki main us cheez ko lekar mere dil mein koi gila shikwa hai, because life se seekhna bahut zaroori hota hai aur life ka sikhana bhi bahut zaroori hota hai.."

(But I would not say that I have any complaints or grievances in my heart about those experiences, because it is very important to learn from life, and it is equally important for life to teach you)

Amit Sana stressed that music remained a constant throughout the difficult years and that he continued composing songs even when he was going through a low phase.

He said, "Maine itne saalon mein jo bhi aaya-gaya, jo bhi cheez hui mere life mein, maine music kabhi nahi chhoda. Aur jitna bhi low phase mein main raha, main gaane banata raha. I knew this day would come, and I sincerely, sincerely thank God, thank my family, thank all my fans that I am sitting here doing this show."

(Whatever came and went over all these years, whatever happened in my life, I never left music. No matter how low a phase I was going through, I kept making songs. I knew this day would come, and I sincerely, sincerely thank God, my family and all my fans that I am sitting here doing this show)

Amit described the opportunity as the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

“Aur yeh show toh sirf shuruat hai, to be honest. Iske baad meri upward journey actually shuru hone wali hai. I am really happy that I am here,” he said.

(And to be honest, this show is just the beginning. My upward journey is actually going to begin after this. I am really happy that I am here)

Indian Idol Legends Return premieres on October 17 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.