Infiltration Bid Foiled In Loc In J&K's Keran Sector

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 17 (IANS) An infiltration bid on the Line of Control was foiled on Saturday morning by the alert security forces in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Kupwara district, official sources said.

Official sources said on Saturday that the security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jumgund area of Keran sector in Kupwara district in the morning.

“After noticing suspicious movement along the LoC in Jumgund area of Keran sector today morning, alert troops challenged the infiltrators resulting in a brief exchange of gunfire.

“An operation is now underway in the area. Further details are awaited”, sources said. An official confirmation of the incident is still awaited.

J&K has a roughly 740-km-long LoC situated in Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla districts of the Valley in addition to Rajouri, Poonch and partly Jammu district of Jammu division.

The Indian Army guards the LoC maintaining a multi-tiered anti-infiltration obstacle system, including a heavily patrolled fence (about 550-km- long) designed to monitor cross-border movement, smuggling, and militant activity.

LoC sectors such as Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, and Kupwara continue to maintain high security alertness by the Army, with digital Aadhaar-based border crossing systems deployed at gate checkpoints like Poonch to streamline authorised local resident movement.

In addition to the LoC, J&K has a nearly 200-km-long International Border situated in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu division. The International Border is guarded by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The Army and the BSF are deployed to check infiltration, exfiltration, smuggling and the drone activity initiated by terror handlers from across the border. Drones are used to drop payloads of arms, ammunition, cash and drugs.

These payloads are picked up by the overground workers of terrorist groups and then handed over to the terrorists.