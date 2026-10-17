Stocktwits Defense Watch: RTX Continues Deal Momentum, Ondas-Palantir Launch AI Firm As Aerovironment Strike Four International Deals



RTX received $729 million in counter-drone orders from the U.S., Qatar and Jordan.

AeroVironment expanded its international drone partnerships in Australia, Taiwan, Spain and Israel Ondas and Palantir to launch an AI defense firm called Regna AI.

Even as bank earnings and a tech selloff dominated market headlines this week, defense stocks were in the spotlight as demand for missile defense, counter-drone systems and advanced defense technologies remained an important theme amid geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East.

After last week's multibillion-dollar missile agreements involving Boeing and RTX, this week's headlines focused on counter-drone systems, weapons production, military technology and AI.

Orders Galore For RTX's Raytheon

Raytheon, RTX's unit, announced $729 million in contracts to supply components of its LIDS counter-drone system to the U.S. Army, Qatar and Jordan. The system combines KuRFS radar, which detects and tracks incoming drones, with Coyote interceptors designed to destroy individual drones and swarms.

The agreements mark the first international sales of both KuRFS and Coyote. RTX said it is increasing Coyote production to meet growing demand.

Separately, Raytheon won a contract from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) to develop advanced target‐detection capabilities for naval radar systems. On Thursday, Raytheon was selected to modernize U.S. Space Force radar sites to improve early warnings of missile launches, identify object types, and track activities in space.

L3Harris, HII Land New Military Orders

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) received a $250 million follow-on contract from Lockheed Martin (LMT) to manufacture propulsion systems for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System rockets.

The company also won a $55 million U.S. Army contract to supply NOVA binocular night-vision goggles.

Meanwhile, shipbuilder HII secured a $56 million U.S. Navy contract for engineering and design support under the AUKUS submarine partnership.

AeroVironment Expands International Drone Partnerships

AeroVironment (AVAV) announced four international partnerships this week, covering drone manufacturing, integration and communications technology.

The company signed an agreement with Australia's NIOA to explore production of one-way attack drones. It also partnered with Taiwan's Thunder Tiger on potential drone co-production and integration.

AeroVironment also signed agreements with Spain's Alpha Unmanned Systems for maintenance, training and technical support for AVAV's JUMP 20 surveillance drones and with Israel's Elsight, which will provide communications technology for the Mayhem 10 drone system.

Ondas, Palantir Push Into Defense AI

Ondas (ONDS) announced a partnership with Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to launch an AI company for defense customers. Regna AI will develop specialized AI models for military missions involving drones, surveillance balloons, ground vehicles and unmanned vessels.

Regna AI will focus on sovereign AI, enabling governments to control their models, sensitive information, and computing infrastructure.

How Did HII, ONDS, LHX, AVAV And RTX Fare This Week?

Stocks in this cohort have delivered mixed performance so far this week, with HII gaining 1.2%, L3Harris rising 0.94% and RTX edging up 0.16%, while AeroVironment fell 6.3% and Ondas declined 10%.

On a year-to-date basis, RTX was the only gainer, up about 1.7%, while L3Harris declined 19.1%, HII fell 22.2%, Ondas plunged 37%, and AeroVironment crashed more than 50%.

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