BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Regime Change' Row, Alleges 'Mobocracy'

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Regime Change' Row

Countering senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's defense of the phrase "regime change," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of harboring an "anti-democratic, emergency-style mindset" and endorsing "mobocracy." Taking to social media platform X, Kesavan slammed Gandhi for sharing platforms with individuals advocating extra-constitutional methods and street turmoil instead of distancing himself from their rhetoric.

"When Rahul Gandhi fails to condemn Prashant Bhushan's anarchic calls for 'regime change' and revolution involving bloodshed, but instead addresses a joint press conference with him, it reflects Rahul Gandhi's anti-democratic, emergency-style mindset. When Rahul Gandhi is yet to denounce Neha Bora's toxic rant glorifying regime change in Bangladesh as an inspiration, but merrily shares a public platform with her, it reflects his endorsement of the politics of mobocracy," Kesavan wrote. The BJP leader further alleged that "Rahul Gandhi's shameful silence on such anti-national remarks only proves that all of them are part and parcel of his inner cabal, which harbours the most sinister motive of subverting Dr. Ambedkar's Constitution and derailing Indian democracy."

Chidambaram Defends Phrase as Democratic Duty

The sharp rebuke came in direct response to former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who had earlier questioned the ruling party's strong objections to the phrase "regime change," arguing that replacing an incumbent government through democratic processes is the legitimate duty of any opposition. Defending the opposition's mandate, Chidambaram had posted on X, "Why is the BJP apoplectic with feigned rage on the use of the phrase 'regime change'? 'Regime change' is normal in a democracy. The duty of the Opposition is to 'oppose, expose and depose' the government. Which means: oppose in politics, expose in Parliament and depose through elections."

Controversy Linked to Agitation, Bangladesh Protests

The exchange comes amid an escalating war of words between the BJP and the Congress over remarks linking the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to the idea of“regime change”. A day earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to replicate a Bangladesh-style political upheaval in India, alleging that the protests were aimed at creating unrest rather than addressing electoral reforms.“Attempts are being made to turn the country's youth into pawns of anarchic politics. Regime change is being pursued on the lines of Bangladesh,” Singh said in a press conference in Lucknow.

The controversy erupted after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan described the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a“fight for regime change”, while All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora referred to the Gen Z movement in Bangladesh. The BJP has interpreted these remarks as evidence of an attempt to bring down the Modi government outside the electoral process, an allegation rejected by the opposition.

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