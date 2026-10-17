KLH Aziznagar Team Wins AI Domain At National Hackathon Hackvibes 2.0
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 16 October 2026: A student team from KLH Aziznagar campus emerged as a winner in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) domain at Hackvibes 2.0, a national-level hackathon. The hackathon attracted 234 teams, with the KLH team earning recognition for VeriMind, an AI hallucination verification platform designed to help users assess the reliability of AI-generated information.
The winning team, comprising B. Tech. students from KLH, Kuppala Jasmitha, Gorugantula Gayathri and Vuppala Rithvik, addressed a growing challenge in AI adoption: systems can generate information that appears convincing but may be inaccurate, contradictory or unsupported by evidence. VeriMind combines information retrieval with natural language processing (NLP) in an evidence-based verification workflow, aiming to support more informed and responsible use of AI. The hackathon was recently organized at Vignan Institute of Technology & Science, Telangana.
Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University, said,“Our vision at KLH is to nurture future-ready professionals who combine knowledge, creativity and responsibility. Through practical learning and mentorship, we empower students to turn ideas into meaningful solutions and contribute to society. I congratulate the team on applying their knowledge to address a real-world challenge.”
Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Aziznagar, along with faculty and staff, also congratulated the team on their success.
KLH emphasizes industry-oriented education, technical excellence and hands-on learning. By encouraging students to tackle emerging challenges, the campus strengthens their problem-solving abilities and prepares them to innovate and excel in a competitive professional landscape.
The winning team, comprising B. Tech. students from KLH, Kuppala Jasmitha, Gorugantula Gayathri and Vuppala Rithvik, addressed a growing challenge in AI adoption: systems can generate information that appears convincing but may be inaccurate, contradictory or unsupported by evidence. VeriMind combines information retrieval with natural language processing (NLP) in an evidence-based verification workflow, aiming to support more informed and responsible use of AI. The hackathon was recently organized at Vignan Institute of Technology & Science, Telangana.
Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University, said,“Our vision at KLH is to nurture future-ready professionals who combine knowledge, creativity and responsibility. Through practical learning and mentorship, we empower students to turn ideas into meaningful solutions and contribute to society. I congratulate the team on applying their knowledge to address a real-world challenge.”
Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Aziznagar, along with faculty and staff, also congratulated the team on their success.
KLH emphasizes industry-oriented education, technical excellence and hands-on learning. By encouraging students to tackle emerging challenges, the campus strengthens their problem-solving abilities and prepares them to innovate and excel in a competitive professional landscape.
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