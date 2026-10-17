Manipal Hospitals Kolkata Stays On High Alert For Durga Puja With 24×7 Emergency And Teleconsultation Services
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Kolkata, October 16th, 2026: As the City of Joy decks up for Bengals biggest festival, Durga Puja, Manipal Hospitals, Kolkata, assures that medical emergencies do not take a break during the festival. While the city decks up for Durga Puja, on the other hand, all the five units Manipal Hospitals (EM Bypass, Mukundapur, Dhakuria, Salklake and Broadway) are fully prepared to deliver uninterrupted healthcare services.
To strengthen the citys emergency response network during Durga Puja, Manipal Ambulance Response Service (MARS) will be strategically deployed across key locations in Kolkata, including the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, ensuring timely emergency assistance for residents and visitors throughout the festivities. The hospital will operate a 24x7 teleconsultation facility, allowing patients and their family members to access doctors over the phone at any time during the Durga Puja. Doctors from different specialties will be available for teleconsultations as well as in-person consultations throughout the festival to provide round-the-clock care.
Considering senior citizens are the most vulnerable during the biggest festival, Manipal Hospital has taken a special initiative where they conducted an interactive presentation for Durga puja associations across Kolkata. The session focused on the immediate handling of medical emergencies, offering practical tips on recognizing warning signs, performing basic first aid, and accessing emergency services quickly. This proactive initiative underscores the hospitals commitment to empowering the elderly and their caregivers with life-saving knowledge, especially during the busy festive period.
Ayanabh Debgupta, Regional Director (East), Manipal Hospitals, said,“Durga Puja is a time when Kolkata comes alive, drawing millions of people, from the city as well as from outside to celebrate, connect and enjoy the festivities. At Manipal Hospitals Kolkata, our priority is to ensure that healthcare remains accessible and responsive through this period. With our 24×7 emergency services, teleconsultation facilities and round-the-clock clinical preparedness, we are fully geared to support the city through the Puja days. Our teams remain vigilant and ready to respond to any medical need, ensuring that the spirit of celebration is complemented by the reassurance of dependable healthcare support.”
While speaking about the initiative, Dr. Indranil Das, Senior Consultant and HOD – Accident and Emergency Care, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, shared,“During the festive spirit of the Durga Puja, when the city comes alive with celebrations, we remain committed to providing round-the-clock emergency medical support for Stroke and other medical emergencies. We have always stood by our patients and will continue to do so at the utmost emergencies.”
Dr. Sujoy Das Thakur, Consultant and In-Charge, Emergency Medicine, Manipal Hospital Mukundapur, stated,“This Durga Puja, enjoy the festivities and celebrate without worry. Festivals bring joy and togetherness, but they can also pose challenges for individuals with underlying health conditions, particularly the elderly and children. Our teams are committed to providing compassionate, round-the-clock care, ensuring timely medical assistance whenever it is needed. From guiding families on immediate first-aid measures to responding swiftly to emergencies, we remain prepared to offer prompt and reliable support.
About Manipal Hospitals:
Manipal Hospitals is one of Indias leading integrated healthcare providers serving ~ 8 million patients annually, focussed on providing accessible, high-quality healthcare services. Manipals integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 50 hospitals with over 13,400 licensed beds across 14 States & Union Territories. The network is Indias largest multispecialty hospital network by bed capacity, supported by a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 25,000. With a commitment to provide patient-centric care, Manipal Hospitals combines clinical expertise with advanced technology, research and innovation to serve a multitude of patients across the globe. Its continued focus on clinical quality and operational excellence is reflected in its NABH accreditation, with several of its hospitals also accredited by NABL and recognised for its excellence in nursing and emergency care.
To strengthen the citys emergency response network during Durga Puja, Manipal Ambulance Response Service (MARS) will be strategically deployed across key locations in Kolkata, including the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, ensuring timely emergency assistance for residents and visitors throughout the festivities. The hospital will operate a 24x7 teleconsultation facility, allowing patients and their family members to access doctors over the phone at any time during the Durga Puja. Doctors from different specialties will be available for teleconsultations as well as in-person consultations throughout the festival to provide round-the-clock care.
Considering senior citizens are the most vulnerable during the biggest festival, Manipal Hospital has taken a special initiative where they conducted an interactive presentation for Durga puja associations across Kolkata. The session focused on the immediate handling of medical emergencies, offering practical tips on recognizing warning signs, performing basic first aid, and accessing emergency services quickly. This proactive initiative underscores the hospitals commitment to empowering the elderly and their caregivers with life-saving knowledge, especially during the busy festive period.
Ayanabh Debgupta, Regional Director (East), Manipal Hospitals, said,“Durga Puja is a time when Kolkata comes alive, drawing millions of people, from the city as well as from outside to celebrate, connect and enjoy the festivities. At Manipal Hospitals Kolkata, our priority is to ensure that healthcare remains accessible and responsive through this period. With our 24×7 emergency services, teleconsultation facilities and round-the-clock clinical preparedness, we are fully geared to support the city through the Puja days. Our teams remain vigilant and ready to respond to any medical need, ensuring that the spirit of celebration is complemented by the reassurance of dependable healthcare support.”
While speaking about the initiative, Dr. Indranil Das, Senior Consultant and HOD – Accident and Emergency Care, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, shared,“During the festive spirit of the Durga Puja, when the city comes alive with celebrations, we remain committed to providing round-the-clock emergency medical support for Stroke and other medical emergencies. We have always stood by our patients and will continue to do so at the utmost emergencies.”
Dr. Sujoy Das Thakur, Consultant and In-Charge, Emergency Medicine, Manipal Hospital Mukundapur, stated,“This Durga Puja, enjoy the festivities and celebrate without worry. Festivals bring joy and togetherness, but they can also pose challenges for individuals with underlying health conditions, particularly the elderly and children. Our teams are committed to providing compassionate, round-the-clock care, ensuring timely medical assistance whenever it is needed. From guiding families on immediate first-aid measures to responding swiftly to emergencies, we remain prepared to offer prompt and reliable support.
About Manipal Hospitals:
Manipal Hospitals is one of Indias leading integrated healthcare providers serving ~ 8 million patients annually, focussed on providing accessible, high-quality healthcare services. Manipals integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 50 hospitals with over 13,400 licensed beds across 14 States & Union Territories. The network is Indias largest multispecialty hospital network by bed capacity, supported by a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 25,000. With a commitment to provide patient-centric care, Manipal Hospitals combines clinical expertise with advanced technology, research and innovation to serve a multitude of patients across the globe. Its continued focus on clinical quality and operational excellence is reflected in its NABH accreditation, with several of its hospitals also accredited by NABL and recognised for its excellence in nursing and emergency care.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment