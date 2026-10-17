Understanding Nylon Properties Helps Improve Dyeing Results With Jet Dyeing Machines

Outstanding Abrasion Resistance - Nylon Fabric's Durability Maxed OutNylon, also known as polyamide, was the first synthetic fiber ever developed in the world. Compared with polyester, the two share many similar properties, but nylon has slightly weaker heat resistance, lower specific gravity, and better moisture absorption and dyeing performance, with superior strength, abrasion resistance, and fatigue resistance compared to polyester is prone to deformation, but its elastic recovery is excellent. However, its initial modulus is 2–3 times lower than that of polyester, meaning its resistance to deformation under the same external force is inferior to polyester. Nylon has a high elongation at break, and its impact resistance and abrasion resistance are outstanding - it has the best abrasion resistance of all fibers, being 10 times more abrasion-resistant than cotton and 20 times more than wool many dyeing and finishing plants process nylon fabrics, the fabric's abrasion resistance also affects the setting of processing parameters. Choosing a suitable Overflow Jet Dyeing Machine can reduce fabric friction damage throughout the entire dyeing process, protect nylon's inherently excellent abrasion resistance, and prevent surface fuzzing.

Light Specific Gravity - Suitable for Various Fabric Processing ScenariosAmong mainstream synthetic fibers, nylon has a specific gravity of only 1.14, making it one of the lightest fibers. Its lightweight nature allows nylon to be used not only for high-altitude work equipment, but also for producing ropes, fishing nets, and fine yarns, as well as hollow fiber products nylon fabric is lightweight and bulky, during the dyeing and finishing process, the fabric's running condition inside the machine differs from that of ordinary heavy fabrics. If the equipment's operating conditions are not properly matched, problems such as fabric tangling and poor circulation can easily occur. A reliable Jet Overflow Dyeing Machine with a water circulation design adapted to lightweight nylon fabrics can ensure smooth fabric circulation, reduce surface defects, and improve finished product yield.

Thermal Properties Require Attention - Temperature Control in Dyeing Is KeyTemperature has a significant impact on nylon's performance. In hot air above 100°C, nylon undergoes oxidative degradation, and its strength drops noticeably; when heated in the absence of oxygen, strength loss is minimal - the lower the ambient temperature, the better nylon fiber's strength performance. Rising temperatures also cause fabric shrinkage, with severe shrinkage near the melting point, and the fabric may also yellow 6 and nylon 66 differ significantly in glass transition temperature, melting point, and heat-setting temperature, which places high demands on the temperature control precision of dyeing equipment. An Automatic Dyeing Machine can achieve automated, precise temperature control, setting heating and holding curves according to the type of nylon, avoiding defects such as strength loss, yellowing, and excessive shrinkage caused by overly high temperatures, thereby stabilizing nylon dyeing and finishing quality.

Static Electricity Easily Generated - Humidity Control Needed During ProcessingNylon has very poor electrical conductivity. During the continuous friction of fabric inside the equipment, static electricity easily accumulates. However, its conductivity changes with ambient humidity - the higher the relative humidity, the stronger the conductivity. Taking nylon 66 as an example, when ambient humidity increases from 0 to 100%, its conductivity can increase by a million times actual factory production of nylon fabrics, static electricity can cause fabric adsorption and entanglement, producing surface creases and interfering with the dyeing process. During production, humidification can be used to weaken the effects of static electricity. When we choose a Dyeing Jet Machine for processing nylon fabrics, we can also coordinate with workshop humidity adjustment to reduce various processing faults caused by static electricity and ensure smooth operation of the dyeing process.

Moisture Absorption and Dyeing Performance - A Top Choice Among Synthetic FibersNylon is a hydrophobic fiber, but its molecular chains contain hydrophilic groups, giving it moisture absorption at a leading level among synthetic fibers, second only to vinylon. Nylon 6 has slightly higher moisture absorption than nylon 66 due to the presence of low-molecular-weight substances. After absorbing moisture, nylon swells, and the difference between its transverse and longitudinal swelling is small; the fabric elongates to some extent after moisture absorption is easier to dye than most synthetic fibers, though not as easy as natural fibers. It can be dyed with disperse dyes; under different acid-base conditions, it can also be processed with acid dyes and cationic dyes, but the latter two dyeing methods have unsatisfactory soaping and light fastness and are rarely put into mass production. Suitable dyeing and finishing equipment can fully leverage nylon's easy-dyeing advantages to obtain finished fabrics with uniform color.

Chemical Properties Determine Nylon Bleaching MethodsNylon has outstanding alkali resistance. When nylon is treated in an 85°C, 10% concentration sodium hydroxide solution for 10 hours, fiber strength decreases by only 5%. However, the amide groups on the fiber molecules undergo hydrolysis in acid and high-temperature water environments, causing fiber quality damage addition, strong oxidizing agents destroy nylon's molecular chains, causing fabric strength reduction and surface yellowing. Therefore, for nylon fabric bleaching, sodium chlorite or reducing-type bleaching agents are generally used - bleaching powder, sodium hypochlorite, and similar chemicals cannot be used directly. When processing nylon fabrics in factories, it is necessary not only to control chemical ratios but also to pair them with suitable dyeing and finishing equipment. Only by addressing both aspects can qualified nylon finished fabrics be produced efficiently.

About Us

Wuxi Huize General Machinery Co., Ltd. is a technology-driven enterprise specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of dyeing and finishing equipment. The company is located in Qianzhou Town, Huishan District, Wuxi-one of China's well-known industrial hubs with a strong foundation in textile machinery manufacturing and industrial innovation.