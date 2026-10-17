Multifit Deeply Cultivates Photovoltaic Full Process Services, With Multiple New Products Appearing At The 140Th Canton Fair

Against the backdrop of an accelerating global energy transition, solar power has become a major engine driving green and low-carbon development. According to the Global Market Outlook for Solar Power 2026-2030 released by SolarPower Europe, global newly installed PV capacity reached a record 664 GW in 2025, with cumulative global PV installations officially surpassing the 3 TW mark in early 2026. The China Photovoltaic Industry Association predicts that during the“15th Five-Year Plan” period, global average annual new PV installations will reach 725 to 870 GW. While installed capacity continues to climb, the PV industry is accelerating its transition from pure scale expansion to system integration and full-lifecycle operations. O&M efficiency and system reliability have become core factors determining the long-term returns of power plants.

Multifit: Full-Process Service System

Under this industry trend, Multifit is keeping pace with the times and has built a full-process service system covering solar energy systems and cleaning maintenance. In terms of solar energy systems, the company boasts a rich and mature product line, covering core equipment such as solar panels, inverters, and energy storage batteries. It can provide one-stop energy solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential scenarios, from solution design and equipment supply to installation and commissioning.

In terms of cleaning and maintenance, Multifit possesses highly mature production lines, mainly covering two major product series: fully automatic solar cleaning robots and semi-automatic cleaning brushes, meeting the differentiated cleaning needs of power plants of various scales. Among them, the fully automatic cleaning robot adopts visual positioning and intelligent path planning technology to achieve fully autonomous operation, with a single unit capable of cleaning up to 600 square meters per day. It can replace manual labor on a large scale and significantly improve the O&M efficiency of power plants. The semi-automatic cleaning brush is characterized by portability, flexibility, and ease of operation, making it suitable for daily cleaning and maintenance of residential and small-to-medium-sized PV systems.

Currently, with growing global environmental awareness, the popularity of solar power continues to rise, and an increasing number of customers are opting for one-stop services from installation to cleaning and maintenance. Efficient cleaning can not only effectively improve the power generation efficiency of PV modules but also extend the service life of equipment and reduce long-term operational costs. With deep accumulation in the fields of PV systems and cleaning equipment, Multifit is providing global customers with integrated solutions from energy system design to cleaning and O&M, helping customers achieve efficient utilization of green energy.

Visit Us at the 140th Canton Fair

It is worth looking forward to that Multifit will grandly appear at the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) from October 15 to 19, 2026. At this exhibition, Multifit will set up two exclusive booths:



Hall 15.3 F05: Focusing on displaying solar energy system products, including core equipment such as PV panels, inverters, and energy storage batteries. Hall 14.2 B43-44, C01-02: Specifically displaying the cleaning product line, including fully automatic cleaning robots and semi-automatic cleaning brushes and other efficient O&M equipment.

The exhibition is located at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou. Multifit sincerely invites new and old customers from around the world to visit our two booths for exchange and to explore new opportunities for green energy cooperation, working together to create a better low-carbon future!

About Us

MULTIFIT is a high-tech manufacturing enterprise specializing in solar power generation systems and other green energy solutions. As a comprehensive entity, it offers end-to-end services including photovoltaic system design, production, installation, cleaning, and operation &maintenance.