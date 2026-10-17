PP Transparent And Opaque Sheets: Key Factors Shaping Material Selection For Industrial Applications
|Specification
|PULIXIN PP Sheet
|Material
|Polypropylene (PP)
|Thickness
|0.3–2.0 mm
|Width
|300–900 mm
|Form
|Roll
|Process
|Thermoforming
|Appearance
|Transparent / Opaque / Customized
|Application
|Food, medical, electronics, industrial and other thermoformed products
The correct thickness should not be selected simply because another supplier uses it. A shallow tray and a deep tray can behave very differently during forming.
Draw depth, wall thickness, stacking strength, filling weight and production speed all matter.
For this reason, when a customer asks us for“1 mm PP,” I usually want to know what they are actually forming before confirming the specification.
Transparent PP vs Opaque PP: A Practical Comparison
|Requirement
|Transparent PP
|Opaque PP
|Product visibility
|High
|Very limited
|Visual inspection
|Good
|Limited
|Color options
|Usually more limited visually
|Wide range possible
|Retail presentation
|Useful when contents need to be seen
|Useful when solid appearance is preferred
|Industrial trays
|Suitable
|Very common
|Food trays
|Common
|Common
|Electronic trays
|Possible
|Common
|Thermoforming
|Suitable with appropriate grade/process
|Suitable with appropriate grade/process
|Main selection reason
|Visibility
|Appearance, protection or application requirement
This isn't a ranking. It is simply a way to identify what requirement is driving the material choice.
What About Cost?
This is another area where I would avoid making a simple statement such as:
“Opaque PP is cheaper.” or“Transparent PP is more expensive.”
The actual quotation depends on the PP grade, formulation, color, sheet structure, thickness, width, order volume and other requirements.
More importantly, raw material price isn't the whole production cost.
If a transparent sheet gives you the appearance your customer needs but produces unstable forming, the material isn't really economical.
Likewise, if an opaque sheet meets all functional requirements, there may be no reason to pay for optical performance that the finished product doesn't need.
For me, the useful number is not simply price per kilogram. It is cost per acceptable finished part.
How I Would Decide Between the Two
If I were helping a customer choose PP sheet for a new thermoforming project, I would use a fairly simple process:
Choose Transparent PP When:
. The contents need to be visible. Visual inspection is important. The product benefits from retail visibility. A clear lid or tray is required. PP's properties are more suitable than PET
Choose Opaque PP When:
. Product visibility isn't necessary. A solid clean color is preferred. The tray is mainly for industrial handling. The application requires a specific color. Consistency is more important than transparency
And if you are still unsure, test both with the actual mold. A small forming trial can answer the question much faster than comparing ten pages of material data.
One More Question: Do You Really Need PP?
This may sound strange coming from a PP sheet manufacturer, but I think it is a fair question.
If your project requires very high transparency and maximum product visibility, PET may be worth evaluating.
If your project requires heat resistance, microwave suitability or stronger chemical resistance, PP may be a more logical starting point.
The material should follow the application. Not the other way around.
That is also why PULIXIN supplies PET, PP and PS thermoforming sheet rolls rather than trying to force every project into one material.
How PULIXIN Handles Transparent and Opaque PP Projects
At PULIXIN, we manufacture PP sheet rolls for thermoforming with thicknesses from 0.3 to 2.0 mm and widths from 300 to 900 mm, depending on the required specification.
For a quotation, useful information includes:
Finished product drawing
Required sheet thickness
Sheet width
Forming depth & mold dimensions
Thermoforming machine
Required color or transparency
Surface finish
Regulatory / Food-contact needs
Expected production volume
Testing / Application requirements
That information allows us to discuss the sheet as a thermoforming material, rather than simply quoting a plastic roll.
Final Thoughts From a PP Sheet Manufacturer
After more than 10 years around thermoforming production, I've learned that buyers sometimes spend too much time asking which material has the better specification.
In many projects, the answer is much simpler:
If people need to see the product, start with transparent PP. If they don't, opaque PP may be perfectly adequate.
Then look at everything else: forming depth, heat requirements, strength, appearance, machine conditions and final cost.
The best PP sheet is not the one with the most impressive specification. It's the one that produces the finished part reliably and gives the customer exactly what they need.
FAQIs transparent PP really transparent?
Yes. Specialized transparent PP grades can provide good clarity and are used for clear containers, lids and other thermoformed products.
Is opaque PP stronger than transparent PP?
Not necessarily. Strength and stiffness depend on the specific PP grade, formulation, thickness and thermoformed part design.
Is transparent PP better than opaque PP for food trays?
Neither is universally better. Transparent PP is useful when consumers need to see the food. Opaque PP can make more sense when visibility is not important or when a solid color and consistent appearance are preferred.
Can opaque PP be used for electronic trays?
Yes. Opaque PP can be used for thermoformed electronic and industrial trays. If the application requires ESD protection, however, the electrical properties need to be specified separately. Standard opaque PP should not automatically be considered ESD material.
Can transparent PP be thermoformed into deep trays?
Yes, provided the selected PP grade and sheet structure are suitable for the forming process. The actual result depends on sheet thickness, draw depth, mold design, heating and forming conditions.
Should I choose PP or PET if clarity is the main requirement?
If maximum optical clarity is the primary requirement, PET should be included in the comparison. If the application also requires PP's characteristic heat resistance or other properties, transparent PP may be worth evaluating alongside PET.
What information should I provide when requesting transparent or opaque PP sheet?
The most useful information is the finished product drawing, required thickness, width, forming depth, machine type, transparency or color requirement, surface finish and application. A sample or mold drawing is even better for a new project.
About us
Pulixin Packaging Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. was established in 2009 in Shanghai. Its registered capital is RMB 20.8 million and area is more than 20,000 square meters. We are a manufacturer and seller of PP, PS, PET sheets etc. Our company owns 12 PET/PP/PS co-extruded production lines which import from Europe, and 2 coating production lines. Our production volume has been more than 40,000 metric tons per year. Our company products are mainly used in packaging for electronics, food, toys, cosmetics, medical, toys, printing and other industries.
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