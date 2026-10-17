EHL Participates In The 51St China International Furniture Fair In Guangzhou

From March 18th to 21st, 2023, the 51st China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) is scheduled to be held at Pazhou Pavilion of Guangzhou Canton Fair and Poly World Trade Center Exhibition Hall. EHL Group Ji'ji sent a team with rich experience.

The factory is located in Hongmei Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province. It plays an important role in the production of large modern furniture restaurants, living rooms, bedroom leather and fabrics, casual chairs, dining tables, table coffee tables, buffets and other series of products.

Products are mainly exported to Europe, Japan and South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, the Middle East and other 60 countries and regions. With strong economic strength, advanced equipment and technology, comply with the design concept of Nordic avant -garde furniture, after nearly ten years of rapid development, become a company with 258 people with professional and technical personnel. Design, development, production, sales and export business development Comprehensive furniture companies.

About Us

Company was founded in 2009, it is located in dongguan city, guangdong province, covers an area of 25000 square meters, is a passed ISO9001 quality management system certification, specializing in the production of dining-room, sitting room, bedroom and medium and top grade leather chair, cloth art, etc.