HMS Series Introduces A Ready To Use LC MS MS Method Package For More Than 500 Emerging Contaminants

The HMS Series Emerging Contaminants LC–MS/MS Method Package enables high-throughput screening and targeted quantification of at least 500 emerging contaminants in a single injection using the HMS Series Triple Quadrupole LC–MS/MS System.

A Ready-to-Use Method Package for Emerging Contaminants Analysis

Emerging contaminants encompass compounds with widely varying physicochemical properties, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), antibiotics, endocrine-disrupting chemicals, flame retardants, plasticizers, and pesticide residues. Complex sample matrices and trace-to-ultra-trace concentrations make their simultaneous analysis particularly demanding.

Conventional workflows often use separate methods for individual compound classes, requiring multiple injections and frequent changes to chromatographic and mass spectrometric conditions. The HMS method package addresses these challenges through multi-class analysis in a single injection.

Users receive a complete set of LC-MS/MS method parameters that can be imported into the HMS workstation. This substantially reduces the need for independent MRM-transition optimization, retention-time determination, and chromatographic method development, providing a practical starting point for laboratory implementation and verification.

HMS Instrument Technology for High-Throughput Screening

The HMS Series Triple Quadrupole LC–MS/MS System combines a high-performance heated electrospray ionization (ESI) source, tandem quadrupole mass analysis, and ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC). The UHPLC system supports rapid gradient elution and the chromatographic conditions specified in the method package.

Figure 1. HMS Series Triple Quadrupole LC–MS/MS Systems

Rapid polarity switching accommodates the negative-ion analysis of PFAS and the positive-ion analysis of many antibiotics within the same run. Optimized source temperature and desolvation-gas settings help reduce unnecessary in-source fragmentation, while the ion-inlet and curtain-gas design helps limit matrix contamination of the mass analyzer.

High-precision Q1 and Q3 mass filters provide selective precursor- and product-ion filtering for multiple reaction monitoring (MRM). Combined with optimized transitions and chromatographic separation, this supports selective detection of target compounds in complex samples.

The workstation's intelligent MRM scheduling algorithm dynamically allocates dwell times according to retention-time windows. This helps maintain sufficient data points across chromatographic peaks when hundreds of compounds are monitored, supporting consistent peak integration and quantitative precision.

AI-assisted screening functions help flag potentially interfering peaks and suspected positive findings for analyst review, improving the efficiency of large-batch data processing.

Broad Coverage for Priority Pollutants and Related Contaminants

The method package covers substances in China's List of New Pollutants for Priority Control (2023 Edition) that are amenable to LC–MS/MS analysis. It also extends to additional contaminant classes relevant to environmental monitoring and food-safety testing.

These include PFAS, multiple classes of veterinary and human-use antibiotics, phenolic compounds, selected brominated and emerging flame retardants, plasticizers, and selected organophosphate and pyrethroid pesticides.

For PFAS analysis, the package includes PFOS-, PFOA-, and PFHxS-related analytes within its specified compound list. The accompanying method files define the individual compounds covered and their analytical conditions.

Figure 2. Priority-controlled pollutant groups addressed by the analytical documentation. LC–MS/MS coverage is defined by the analyte list supplied with the method package.

Compounds better suited to gas chromatography are identified separately in the documentation and addressed in the GC–MS/MS method package. The HMS product family also includes triple quadrupole GC–MS/MS systems for these complementary applications.

Figure 3. HMS Series Triple Quadrupole GC–MS/MS System

Complete Analytical Parameters Supplied with the Package

The HMS method package provides the parameters needed to establish a consistent instrumental workflow: