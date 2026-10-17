Introduction To The Metal Pressing Business Of Shenzhen Jinzhou Precision Technology Corp. Mould Branch

Shenzhen Jinzhou Precision Technology Corp. Mould Branch has been deeply engaged in the precision stamping die industry for decades. Relying on sophisticated manufacturing technologies and rigorous quality control systems, we have established ourselves as a benchmark enterprise in China's precision stamping die manufacturing sector. Equipped with a professional R&D team, high-precision production equipment and a comprehensive quality inspection system, the company specializes in the R&D, manufacturing and sales of precision stamping die.

We also provide full industrial chain services including customized stamping die development, metal stamping, automated supporting integration and precision component machining, offering integrated tailor-made stamping die solutions for customers across various industries.

Our experienced technical team boasts outstanding capabilities in non-standard customized design and mass production, delivering one-stop full-process services ranging from stamping die design and machining to after-sales maintenance. In particular, we have accumulated abundant mature project experience in the R&D and manufacturing of precision stamping die for automotive air-conditioning systems. With reliable product quality and efficient responsive services, we have gained extensive recognition and trust from the market and customers worldwide.

Our product portfolio covers supporting stamping die for all types of heat exchange components, including evaporators, radiators, condensers, warm air heaters, intercoolers and oil coolers. Our served industries extend to high-end fields such as automobile manufacturing, industrial refrigeration and clean energy (wind power, energy storage, etc.).

Furthermore, we have independently developed automated production lines to realize fully automatic production of stamping die throughout all procedures, which has greatly improved production efficiency and machining accuracy. We strictly enforce quality standards in the whole production process to ensure all finished products meet stringent industrial requirements. Benefiting from an advantageous geographical location adjacent to major ports, we enjoy convenient land and maritime transportation, enabling quick responses to demands from domestic and overseas customers as well as timely professional technical support and comprehensive services.

In the future, adhering to the business philosophy of "Quality First, Customer Supreme", we sincerely welcome partners, new and existing customers for consultation and business cooperation. We are ready to move forward hand in hand, promote the high-quality development of the precision stamping die industry, and create a long-term future of mutual benefit and win-win results.

About us

Shenzhen Jinzhou Precision Technology Corp. Mould Branch is a subsidiary of Shenzhen Jinzhou Precision Technology Corp.-a national high-tech enterprise and a global leader in designing and producing cemented carbide micro-drills, end mills, special precision cutting tools, and precision stamping die. The parent company provides full-set technical solutions for PCB drilling and milling processes.