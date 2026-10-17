24V Backpack Brushless Hedge Trimmer Powerful Cordless Solution For Professional Hedge Maintenance

Model GT203039 combines a 24V power system, a high-efficiency brushless motor, a 410mm laser-cut blade, 30mm tooth spacing, and a convenient backpack battery configuration, making it suitable for users who need greater freedom of movement without depending on extension cables or petrol-powered equipment.

For professional landscapers, garden maintenance teams, property managers, and distributors looking for a practical cordless hedge-cutting solution, this 24V Backpack Brushless hedge trimmer offers a balance of cutting capacity, runtime, and operational convenience.

Brushless Motor for Efficient Cutting Performance

At the heart of the GT203039 is an advanced brushless motor engineered for efficient power delivery.

Compared with traditional brushed motor designs, brushless technology eliminates the need for carbon brushes and reduces direct mechanical contact inside the motor. This makes the system well suited to applications requiring frequent or extended hedge maintenance.

With a no-load speed of 1500 RPM, the hedge trimmer delivers consistent blade movement for trimming hedges, bushes, shrubs, and other garden vegetation.

For contractors and professional garden maintenance users, stable cutting performance is especially important when working across larger properties where multiple hedges may need to be maintained during the same working session.

Backpack Battery Design for Greater Mobility

One of the key features of this 24V Backpack Brushless Hedge Trimmer is its backpack-style battery system.

Instead of concentrating the battery weight directly on the handheld cutting unit, the power source can be carried separately, helping create a more practical configuration for extended garden maintenance.

The GT203039 supports two battery options:



24V 20.8Ah battery 24V 12.0Ah battery

This allows buyers and distributors to select a battery configuration according to different market requirements and expected operating time.

For applications involving large gardens, commercial properties, parks, estates, or extensive hedge lines, the backpack battery format gives operators the freedom to move around the working area without dragging electrical cables behind them.

It is particularly useful in locations where access to outdoor power outlets may be limited.

Up to 8 Hours of Working Time

Runtime is an important consideration for professional cordless garden equipment.

When equipped with the 24V 20.8Ah battery, the GT203039 can provide up to approximately 8 hours of working time, depending on actual operating conditions.

This extended runtime makes the 24V Backpack Brushless Hedge Trimmer particularly attractive for professional landscaping applications and larger maintenance projects.

Instead of frequently interrupting work to recharge smaller batteries, operators can spend more time maintaining hedges and moving between different areas of a property.

A 3A charger is supplied for the battery system, with a stated charging time of approximately 7–8 hours.

410mm Laser-Cut Blade

Cutting quality depends heavily on blade design.

The GT203039 features a 410mm laser-cut blade, providing a practical cutting length for shaping and maintaining a wide variety of hedges and shrubs.

Laser-cut blades are manufactured to achieve precise blade profiles, helping deliver clean and controlled cutting during routine hedge maintenance.

The 410mm blade length provides a useful balance between cutting coverage and maneuverability. Operators can work along straight hedge surfaces while still maintaining good control around corners, edges, and shaped shrubs.

This makes the trimmer suitable for both regular hedge maintenance and more detailed landscaping work.

30mm Tooth Spacing for Larger Branches

The blade features a 30mm tooth distance, allowing the trimmer to work with a range of hedge growth and branches.

Wider tooth spacing is particularly useful when maintaining established hedges that may contain thicker stems compared with newly planted shrubs.

For professional landscaping teams, this provides additional flexibility because the same machine can be used for routine trimming as well as maintenance of more mature hedge growth.

Actual cutting capacity may vary depending on branch hardness, plant species, moisture content, and operating conditions.

Cordless Freedom for Different Working Environments

Traditional Corded Hedge Trimmers can work well near residential power outlets, but cables may become inconvenient when operators need to cover larger areas.

The 24V Backpack Brushless Hedge Trimmer removes the dependence on an electrical extension cable.

Operators can move freely around:



Residential gardens

Villas and estates

Parks

Hotel landscape

School grounds

Commercial properties

Municipal green spaces

Garden centers

Farms and nurseries Large landscaped areas

This cordless configuration is especially valuable when hedge lines extend far away from buildings or available electrical outlets.

Ideal for Professional Landscaping

Landscape contractors often need equipment capable of operating across multiple areas during a working day.

The combination of the backpack battery and brushless motor makes the GT203039 suitable for professional hedge maintenance where mobility and extended operation are priorities.

Typical professional applications include maintaining decorative hedges around hotels, trimming boundary hedges around commercial buildings, shaping shrubs in residential developments, and performing seasonal maintenance in public green spaces.

For garden service companies managing multiple properties, a cordless system also helps reduce the need to locate power outlets at every working site.

Suitable for Residential Properties and Large Gardens

The GT203039 is not limited to commercial applications.

Owners of large gardens, country houses, villas, and estates may also benefit from the extended battery capacity.

Properties with long hedgerows can require significantly more trimming time than smaller urban gardens. A backpack battery system provides greater flexibility for users who want to complete larger garden maintenance jobs without repeatedly changing batteries or managing long power cables.

The 410mm cutting blade also makes the machine suitable for regular shaping of ornamental bushes, privacy hedges, boundary vegetation, and decorative landscaping.

A Practical Choice for Garden Tool Distributors

For importers, wholesalers, garden equipment distributors, and private-label brands, the 24V Backpack Brushless Hedge Trimmer offers a product concept that addresses the growing demand for cordless outdoor power equipment.

Key specifications include:

Model: GT203039Product: 24V Backpack Brushless Hedge TrimmerVoltage: DC 24VBattery Options: 24V 20.8Ah / 24V 12.0AhMotor: Brushless MotorNo-Load Speed: 1500 RPMBlade Length: 410mmBlade Type: Laser Cutting BladeTooth Distance: 30mmWorking Time: Up to approximately 8 hours with 20.8Ah batteryCharger: 3A ChargerCharging Time: Approximately 7–8 hours

These specifications make the product suitable for both professional landscaping markets and users maintaining larger private properties.

Why Choose the VERTAK 24V Backpack Brushless Hedge Trimmer?

The GT203039 combines several features designed for demanding hedge maintenance: a brushless motor, backpack battery configuration, large-capacity battery options, 410mm laser-cut blade, 30mm tooth spacing, and extended working time.

For buyers searching for a cordless hedge trimmer that can support longer working sessions while maintaining good mobility, the24V Backpack Brushless Hedge Trimmer provides a practical solution.

Whether used for commercial landscaping, property maintenance, public green spaces, or large residential gardens, it provides the flexibility required for modern cordless garden maintenance.

Frequently Asked Questions1. How long can the 24V Backpack Brushless Hedge Trimmer operate?

When equipped with the 24V 20.8Ah battery, the GT203039 can provide up to approximately 8 hours of working time. Actual runtime may vary depending on cutting load, vegetation type, branch thickness, and operating conditions.

2. What battery options are available?

The hedge trimmer can be configured with either a 24V 20.8Ah battery or a 24V 12.0Ah battery, allowing customers to choose a configuration based on runtime requirements and target market positioning.

3. What type of blade does the hedge trimmer use?

The GT203039 features a 410mm laser-cut blade with 30mm tooth spacing. This configuration is suitable for routine hedge trimming, shrub shaping, and maintenance of established vegetation.

4. Where can the 24V Backpack Brushless Hedge Trimmer be used?

It is suitable for residential gardens, commercial properties, parks, hotels, estates, schools, public green spaces, garden centers, farms, nurseries, and professional landscaping projects. The cordless backpack design is particularly useful when operators need to work over larger areas away from electrical outlets.

Looking for a Reliable 24V Backpack Brushless Hedge Trimmer Supplier?

VERTAK provides Garden Power Tools for professional buyers, distributors, wholesalers, and international markets. If you are interested in the24V Backpack Brushless Hedge Trimmer GT203039, please contact VERTAK for more product information, purchasing requirements, and cooperation opportunities.

About us

VERTAK is an international group company specializing in garden, outdoor and home improvement products, providing integrated solutions across the entire value chain – from sourcing, product development, manufacturing, quality control, logistics to marketing support.