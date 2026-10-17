3-In-1 Plastic And Silicone Sink Stopper Combines Water Control And Hair Catching In One Design

Kitchen and bathroom sinks need three things from a drain fitting: reliable water control, effective debris filtering, and easy cleaning. Most products handle one of those jobs and leave the rest to you. This 3-in-1 plastic and silicone sink stopper combines all three - a plug, a stopper, and a hair catcher - in one compact unit that fits most standard drains.

Product Features & Specifications

This hybrid stopper features a durable plastic body with a silicone sealing ring that creates a watertight closure when pressed down. The perforated silicone top uses 1mm holes to filter hair and particles while still allowing 90% water flow - fine enough to catch debris, open enough to keep drainage fast. The pop-up lift mechanism enables one-touch drainage without removing the stopper from the drain. Measuring 3.5 inches in diameter, it fits most standard drains and is heat-resistant up to 200°F. All materials are BPA-free, safe for both food contact and skin. Available in white, chrome, and black to match your existing decor.

Usage Scenarios

In bathroom sinks where hair accumulation is a persistent problem, the catcher prevents up to 95% of hair from entering the pipes. In kitchen sinks, it traps food particles while the pop-up function allows quick draining of soapy water. The hotel-grade durability makes it suitable for commercial restrooms and salon wash stations. Its low-profile design works seamlessly with vessel sinks and traditional basins alike, without looking bulky or out of place. For RVs and boats, the lightweight construction prevents rattling during movement - a small but meaningful detail when space is tight and everything shifts.

Why Choose Our Product?

Unlike traditional stoppers, the 3-in-1 design eliminates the need for separate products - no mismatched plug, no flimsy mesh basket, no filter that never quite fits. The medical-grade silicone resists mold and bacterial growth, while the reinforced plastic hinge is tested to withstand over 10,000 open-and-close cycles. A patented locking mechanism prevents accidental openings during use, yet releases with gentle pressure when you want to drain. Compared to metal pop-up assemblies, the all-plastic construction never corrodes and will not leave rust stains on sink surfaces. Tool-free installation takes seconds - simply insert it into an existing drain opening.

How to Use & Maintain

Using it is straightforward: insert into a clean drain with no tools required, press down the center to retain water, and tap the edge to activate pop-up drainage. For maintenance, remove the stopper monthly to clean collected debris, wash with mild detergent or place it in the dishwasher on the top rack, and rotate it periodically to ensure even wear. To keep the silicone in top condition, avoid pouring boiling water directly onto it and remove the stopper during deep chemical cleanings. That is the entire care routine - no disassembly, no special cleaners, no scrubbing tools.

The Bottom Line

For anyone dealing with slow drains, lost plugs, or separate filters that never fit properly, this 3-in-1 stopper solves all three problems in a single fitting. It installs in seconds, cleans in less, and holds up to years of daily use in homes, hotels, and commercial spaces alike.

About Us

INGBO JUTYE SANITARY TECH CO., LTD is a professional supplier for all kinds of accessories for sanitary wares,located in Ningbo, Zhejiang, where is very near to the seaport of Ningbo. We are one of the most professional supplier for accessories of Plastic accesories,brass fittings,floor drain, sink drains, shower caddy, anglevalve and bathroom accessories etc.