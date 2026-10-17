Zaporizhzhia Hit By Several Missile Strikes, Homes Damaged, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Co-Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. Residential buildings were damaged. Preliminary reports indicate two people were injured. They are receiving medical assistance,” he wrote.

Russian attack damages homes in, over 100 windows shattered

As reported by Ukrinform, an air raid alert was declared in a number of regions due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks. The Air Force warned of missile launches targeting Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration / Telegram