Zaporizhzhia Hit By Several Missile Strikes, Homes Damaged, Casualties Reported
“The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. Residential buildings were damaged. Preliminary reports indicate two people were injured. They are receiving medical assistance,” he wrote.Read also: Russian attack damages homes in Kharkiv, over 100 windows shattered
As reported by Ukrinform, an air raid alert was declared in a number of regions due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks. The Air Force warned of missile launches targeting Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration / Telegram
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