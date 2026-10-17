Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Zaporizhzhia Hit By Several Missile Strikes, Homes Damaged, Casualties Reported

Zaporizhzhia Hit By Several Missile Strikes, Homes Damaged, Casualties Reported


Date: 2026-10-17 12:33:24

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Co-Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. Residential buildings were damaged. Preliminary reports indicate two people were injured. They are receiving medical assistance,” he wrote.

Read also: Russian attack damages homes in Kharkiv, over 100 windows shattered

As reported by Ukrinform, an air raid alert was declared in a number of regions due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks. The Air Force warned of missile launches targeting Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration / Telegram

MENAFN17102026000193011044ID1111822716


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search