Macron Responds To Le Pen: Ending Aid To Ukraine Would Jeopardize France's Security

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Macron made the remarks at a press conference following the European Council summit in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

“If France supports Ukraine, as all European Union member states are doing today, because following the elections in Hungary, all 27 of us maintain this position, it is because we know that our own security is at stake,” the French President said.

According to Macron, politicians who propose saving budget funds by ending aid to Ukraine would put France in an unprecedented position among its European partners.

“Anyone who tells the French people today, 'We will save money because all this is not serious, and we will stop supporting Ukraine,' would put France in an unprecedented position from the very first second. We would become the only country that no longer does so. The only one! And that would effectively mean acknowledging that our security has no value,” Macron stressed.

He also criticized politicians who are already behaving as though they have won the upcoming elections.

“I am not interfering in the election campaign, but I am sometimes surprised by the lack of humility among some politicians who speak as though they already hold the relevant offices. Let us respect the French people. They will vote. Remain humble,” the President urged.

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Macron stressed that continued support for Ukraine is not a gesture of goodwill but a matter of France's direct national interest. Therefore, those who are now calling for an end to such support are“effectively throwing Europe's security overboard, and above all, the security of the French people.”

As reported, Marine Le Pen said that if she wins the 2027 presidential election, France would continue providing financial aid to Ukraine for another six months, after which it would stop.

Photo: AA