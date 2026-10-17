Israel Said To Prepare For Election Assassination Attempts​

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel is reportedly preparing for a range of security threats during the election period, including potential assassination attempts, terrorist attacks, and foreign interference, sources told i24News diplomatic correspondent Guy Azriel on Friday.

Namely, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security meeting with senior security officials last night to review developments on several fronts, assess the threat from Iran, and discuss potential efforts to disrupt election security. According to Israeli media, Netanyahu also spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by phone last night.

It was previously reported that Netanyahu is said to have discussed the possibility of renewed military action against Iran with US President Donald Trump.