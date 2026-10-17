Qatar Seeks To Activate Joint Energy Projects With Lebanon, Urges Israeli Withdrawal

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BEIRUT/ISTANBUL, Oct 17 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Friday that Doha is seeking to provide integrated solutions for Lebanon's energy sector and activate projects previously agreed between the two countries, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Speaking after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut, Al Thani said their talks focused on relations and ways to implement joint projects that would contribute to the region's security, stability and prosperity.

“The energy sector is a key priority for Lebanon,” he said, and added that a later meeting with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam would address activating projects previously agreed between Beirut and Doha.

Al Thani said he also discussed regional and international developments with Aoun, particularly the situation in southern Lebanon and“Israeli occupation practices” against the country.

He reaffirmed Qatar's support for measures taken by Lebanon and stressed the need for the Israeli army to withdraw from Lebanese territory it occupies and hand it to the Lebanese army.

Al Thani also reiterated Qatar's continued support for Lebanon.

Separately, Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said that his country remains committed to maintaining an international force in southern Lebanon to replace the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) after its mission ends at the end of the year.

His remarks came during a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, attended by UNIFIL commander Diodato Abagnara and an accompanying delegation, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The meeting addressed the situation in southern Lebanon and the future of the international presence there after UNIFIL's current mandate ends.

Rajji praised UN peacekeepers' sacrifices in maintaining security and stability in southern Lebanon.

Lacroix stressed the need to prepare for the next phase, saying the UN Security Council would soon begin negotiations on the future of the UN presence in Lebanon.

He reaffirmed the UN's commitment to playing a constructive role in the coming period while fully respecting Lebanon's position, according to the statement.

Both sides agreed to intensify efforts to overcome obstacles and ensure the continuation of an international presence in southern Lebanon under the UN flag.

Lacroix began a visit to Lebanon on Wednesday, with no duration announced, during which he has been meeting officials to discuss UNIFIL's future and the possibility of extending its mission.

He met Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Salam and army commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal.

On Monday, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision establishing a new support mission in Lebanon for an initial three-year period to strengthen the capabilities of the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces and support the country's sovereignty and stability.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, during a visit to Lebanon on Oct. 7-8, stressed the need to avoid a security vacuum in the south after UNIFIL's mandate ends.

UNIFIL operates in southern Lebanon under UN Security Council resolutions, with duties including monitoring the cessation of hostilities and supporting the deployment of the Lebanese army in its area of operations.

Discussions about the force's future come as its current mission nears its end, amid international consultations on the nature of the UN presence in southern Lebanon in the next phase.

--NNN-ANADOLU