China Provides USD 336M Loan For Mongla Port Modernization
The agreement, worth 2.404 billion yuan or approximately BDT 35.93 billion, was signed on October 10, according to a press release from the Economic Relations Division (ERD).
Alia Meher, joint secretary of the ERD, signed the agreement on behalf of Bangladesh, while Fengjun Tian, assistant general manager of the Export-Import Bank of China, represented the Chinese side.
The project will be implemented by the Mongla Port Authority under the Ministry of Shipping. Planned infrastructure includes two container terminals equipped with modern machinery, a container yard, a container delivery yard and a cargo handling yard.
Under the agreement, China will provide financing at an annual interest rate of 2 percent. The loan has a repayment period of 20 years, including a five-year grace period.
The modernization initiative is expected to strengthen the port's infrastructure and improve its capacity to handle containerized cargo. The development also forms part of Bangladesh's efforts to upgrade maritime transport facilities and support trade through its seaports.
Mongla, located in southwestern Bangladesh, is one of the country's principal seaports. The project's implementation will be led by the port authority under the government's shipping ministry.Spread the word More from Cargo and LogisticsView All Latest NewsSee All AirAsia wins two top honors at World Travel Awards Asia 2026Awards7 minutes ago Riyadh Airport crisis disrupts airline networks, raises costs across Middle EastAirports and Infrastructure8 minutes ago Biman's Rome stop raises questions on operational preparednessAirlines and Routes11 minutes ago US-Bangla seeks trainee aircraft maintenance engineersMRO and Engineeringabout 18 hours ago China Southern boosts China-Ethiopia ties with new route, codeshare dealAirlines and Routesabout 18 hours ago Thai Airways, LOT Polish Airlines plan codeshare partnershipAirlines and Routesabout 18 hours ago First-ever ILS maintenance course concludes at Civil Aviation AcademyMRO and EngineeringOct 15, 2026 US-Bangla to increase frequency on Dhaka-Chennai routeAirlines and RoutesOct 15, 2026 Govt. forms committee to strengthen airport securityAirports and InfrastructureOct 15, 2026 Thailand's high season fails to lift lower-star hotelsHotelsOct 15, 2026 Riyadh Air rushes three 787 Dreamliners out of missile-hit airportFleet and AircraftOct 15, 2026 Turkish Airlines, DIU sign corporate travel agreementAirlines and RoutesOct 15, 2026 NOVOAIR, Gold's Gym Bangladesh offer reciprocal customer discountsLife & StyleOct 15, 2026 Oman Air adds widebody capacity on Dhaka route in winterAirlines and RoutesOct 15, 2026 Dhaka Regency celebrates regional flavors of Bangladesh's culinary heritageHotelsOct 15, 2026 Nurunnahar Chowdhury named civil aviation secretaryAviationOct 14, 2026 Verteil holds NDC workshop for travel agencies in DhakaTravel TechOct 14, 2026 Bangladesh expects direct Cox's Bazar-Nepal flights, Kathmandu seeks Dhaka-Pokhara routeAirlines and RoutesOct 14, 2026 CAAB launches Aviation Security Week ahead of ICAO auditAirports and InfrastructureOct 14, 2026 Italy offers private sector-funded pre-departure training for Bangladeshi migrantsNRB ConnectOct 14, 2026 "International Curry Festival" at Hyatt Place Uttara from Oct. 15AviationOct 14, 2026 The Way Dhaka wins Leading Boutique Hotel Award at SATA 2026HotelsOct 14, 2026 Nepal rescues nine Bangladeshi trekkers stranded by flash floodsNRB ConnectOct 14, 2026 Bangladesh seeks Saudi help to expedite return of two Bangladeshi citizens killed in Riyadh attackNRB ConnectOct 13, 2026 dnata invests USD 47.25 million in UAE ground support fleetTravel TechOct 13, 2026 UAE becomes first Arab nation to join Antarctic research bodyStartups and InnovationOct 13, 2026 Oxygen shortage reportedly strands 78 Malaysia Airlines passengersAirlines and RoutesOct 13, 2026 Bangladesh, Netherlands eye stronger cooperation in shipbuilding, textile sectorsNRB ConnectOct 13, 2026 Govt. seeks to extend visas for stranded Saudi-bound workers: NurNRB ConnectOct 13, 2026 Saudi Airport disruptions hit 62 Dhaka flights, affect 9,700 passengersAirlines and RoutesOct 13, 2026 Automated control systems installed at both units of Rooppur NPPOthersOct 13, 2026 Turkish Airlines, GolfHouse partner to strengthen cooperationAirlines and RoutesOct 12, 2026 Bangladesh Embassy issues urgent safety advisory for citizens in Saudi ArabiaNRB ConnectOct 12, 2026 Barcelona adopts“Netflix-style” tourism plan to crack its biggest problemTourismOct 12, 2026 Govt. to reconsider tourist limits, overnight stays on St. Martin's Island: Environment MinisterTourismOct 12, 2026 ASEAN airports support USD 244 billion in GDP, 23.3 million jobsAirports and InfrastructureOct 12, 2026 Bangladesh, EU agree to curb illegal migration, human traffickingNRB ConnectOct 12, 2026 Maldivian seeks to lease Airbus A220 narrow-body aircraftFleet and AircraftOct 12, 2026 Emirates bolsters cargo transport service from South AmericaAviationOct 12, 2026 Grand Sylhet wins Leading Airport Hotel award at SATA 2026AwardsOct 12, 2026 Power bank fire diverts Chennai-bound IndiGo flight to HyderabadAirlines and RoutesOct 12, 2026 US-Bangla Airlines cancels Dhaka-Riyadh services until October 21Airlines and RoutesOct 12, 2026 Cox's Bazar International Airport set for November inauguration: MillatAirports and InfrastructureOct 12, 2026 Riyadh Airport shutdown disrupts 10 Dhaka flights, affects 3,431 passengersAviationOct 12, 2026 Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan hosts Chattogram-themed buffet dinnerHotelsOct 12, 2026 Bangladesh to promote Nazrul's legacy to strengthen cultural diplomacyArt and CultureOct 12, 2026 24 Bangladeshis injured in Riyadh airport missile attack: Expat MinistryNRB ConnectOct 12, 2026 Sajek tourist spot closed until further notice, visitors asked to leave by October 13Visa and Travel UpdatesOct 11, 2026 Mymensingh International Airport planned near Dhaka, feasibility study to begin soon: MillatAirports and InfrastructureOct 11, 2026 Biman suspends Dhaka-Riyadh flights on October 11, 12Airlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026 Most PopularSee All Etihad commercial chief Arik De exits with immediate effectAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026 Verteil holds NDC workshop for travel agencies in DhakaTravel TechOct 14, 2026 Oxygen shortage reportedly strands 78 Malaysia Airlines passengersAirlines and RoutesOct 13, 2026 Radisson Blu Dhaka dubbed Leading Business Hotel at SATA 2026AwardsOct 11, 2026 Mymensingh International Airport planned near Dhaka, feasibility study to begin soon: MillatAirports and InfrastructureOct 11, 2026 Visiting Thailand could get costlier for Bangladeshi travelers as new fees coming upVisa and Travel UpdatesOct 11, 2026 PIA wet-leases two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners for UK-Pakistan flightsFleet and AircraftOct 10, 2026 Prime Bank offers priority customers healthcare benefits through Plan Medi TripBanking and FinanceOct 11, 2026 Nurunnahar Chowdhury named civil aviation secretaryAviationOct 14, 2026 Saudi, UAE account for nearly 80pc of MENA business travelTourismOct 11, 2026 ICMAB and de tempête Join Forces to Advance Global Career Pathways for Bangladesh's Accounting ProfessionalsCorporate PulseOct 11, 2026 Biman flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka over hydraulic malfunctionAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026 Riyadh Air rushes three 787 Dreamliners out of missile-hit airportFleet and AircraftOct 15, 2026 Italy approves EUR 120m tourism housing plan to create 63,000 bedsTourismOct 10, 2026 Biman suspends Riyadh flights indefinitely amid escalating crisis in Saudi ArabiaAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026 US-Bangla to increase frequency on Dhaka-Chennai routeAirlines and RoutesOct 15, 2026 Riyadh Airport closure disrupts Bangladesh-Saudi flights, five services canceledAirlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026 Turkish Airlines posts strong traffic results in SeptemberAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026 Govt. to reconsider tourist limits, overnight stays on St. Martin's Island: Environment MinisterTourismOct 12, 2026 Sajek tourist spot closed until further notice, visitors asked to leave by October 13Visa and Travel UpdatesOct 11, 2026 Maldivian seeks to lease Airbus A220 narrow-body aircraftFleet and AircraftOct 12, 2026 US-Bangla Airlines cancels Dhaka-Riyadh services until October 21Airlines and RoutesOct 12, 2026 Grand Sylhet wins Leading Airport Hotel award at SATA 2026AwardsOct 12, 2026 Cox's Bazar International Airport set for November inauguration: MillatAirports and InfrastructureOct 12, 2026 Bangladesh, UK agree to tackle organized immigration crimeNRB ConnectOct 11, 2026 Oman Air adds widebody capacity on Dhaka route in winterAirlines and RoutesOct 15, 2026 Air Arabia signs group-level distribution deal with AmadeusAirlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026 Bangladesh Embassy issues urgent safety advisory for citizens in Saudi ArabiaNRB ConnectOct 12, 2026 Bangladesh, EU agree to curb illegal migration, human traffickingNRB ConnectOct 12, 2026 Guangzhou High-Speed Rail Station handles record 1m passengers in a dayCruise and RailOct 10, 2026 Singapore Airlines marks 40 years of Christchurch serviceAirlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026 Ethiopian Airlines spent USD 6m on carbon credits over aviation complianceAviation Business Oct 10, 2026 Biman suspends Dhaka-Riyadh flights on October 11, 12Airlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026 Bangladesh expects direct Cox's Bazar-Nepal flights, Kathmandu seeks Dhaka-Pokhara routeAirlines and RoutesOct 14, 2026 Bangladesh seeks Saudi help to expedite return of two Bangladeshi citizens killed in Riyadh attackNRB ConnectOct 13, 2026 ACI Beverages brings MacCoffee to BangladeshLife & StyleOct 10, 2026 The Way Dhaka wins Leading Boutique Hotel Award at SATA 2026HotelsOct 14, 2026 JS body calls for urgent recruitment to fill vacancies in aviation, tourism sectorAviationOct 10, 2026 WTTC aims to support 1m tourism SMEs through global initiativeTourismOct 10, 2026 Riyadh Airport attack: 12 dead, 309 injured, flights halted as Houthis issue new warningAviationOct 11, 2026 Power bank fire diverts Chennai-bound IndiGo flight to HyderabadAirlines and RoutesOct 12, 2026 Dhaka Regency celebrates regional flavors of Bangladesh's culinary heritageHotelsOct 15, 2026 Indonesia's GMF AeroAsia to run Oman's aviation maintenance facilityMRO and EngineeringOct 11, 2026 Cox's Bazar beach draws large crowds during weekend holidayTourismOct 10, 2026 NOVOAIR, Gold's Gym Bangladesh offer reciprocal customer discountsLife & StyleOct 15, 2026 Chattogram launches Bangladesh's first dedicated cycle trackLife & StyleOct 10, 2026 US-Bangla seeks trainee aircraft maintenance engineersMRO and Engineeringabout 18 hours ago UAE becomes first Arab nation to join Antarctic research bodyStartups and InnovationOct 13, 2026 24 Bangladeshis injured in Riyadh airport missile attack: Expat MinistryNRB ConnectOct 12, 2026 Turkish Airlines, GolfHouse partner to strengthen cooperationAirlines and RoutesOct 12, 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment