Quimbaya Gold Defines A Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry System At Tahami Center
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Cu (%)
|Mo (ppm)
|Au (g/t)
|TCDH-001
|264.80
|294.30
|29.50
|0.036
|38
|0.012
|TCDH-002
|69.70
|174.70
|105.00
|0.022
|37
|0.018
|
|185.50
|293.35
|107.85
|0.032
|36
|0.012
|including
|243.70
|262.70
|19.00
|0.056
|36
|0.012
|
|309.20
|367.95
|58.75
|0.030
|54
|0.011
|TCDH-003
|179.70
|240.75
|61.05
|0.026
|93
|0.012
|
|360.50
|439.10
|78.60
|0.029
|28
|0.023
|
|467.00
|518.05
|51.05
|0.027
|17
|0.035
|TCDH-004
|275.05
|454.25
|179.20
|0.035
|27
|0.015
|including
|321.35
|333.20
|11.85
|0.058
|25
|0.023
|TCDH-005
|0.00
|130.00
|130.00
|0.024
|24
|0.016
|
|366.30
|391.05
|24.75
|0.024
|25
|0.013
|TCDH-006
|131.90
|658.85
|526.95
|0.041
|34
|0.015
|including
|290.90
|319.65
|28.75
|0.057
|40
|0.019
|including
|501.00
|522.25
|21.25
|0.072
|38
|0.028
|and including
|501.00
|510.60
|9.60
|0.100
|18
|0.030
|including
|533.75
|632.45
|98.70
|0.062
|28
|0.015
|and including
|601.80
|626.45
|24.65
|0.079
|25
|0.014
|including
|641.35
|652.70
|11.35
|0.053
|20
|0.015
Table 1. Mineralized envelopes are length-weighted composites of contiguous samples at or above a cut-off of 0.02% copper, permitting a maximum of 10 meters of internal dilution below cut-off and a minimum composite length of 20 meters. Every interval in the six holes meeting those parameters is reported. Included intervals are selected higher-grade intervals at or above a cut-off of 0.05% copper with a maximum of 6 meters of internal dilution; all those at least 10 meters long are reported. Second -order included intervals ("and including") are at or above 0.07% copper with a maximum of 4 meters of internal dilution and are a selection. All grades are uncut. Reported lengths are downhole core lengths; true widths are not known. No metal equivalent value is reported. Silver is not reported in the table: it is at or near the detection limit in all but 19 of the 1,779 samples, and the highest value returned, 42 g/t over 2.0 meters in TCDH-004 from 4.0 meters, lies within the oxidized near-surface zone.
Alteration Zoning and Metal Vectors
A leached, oxidized cap is developed in every hole, extending to vertical depths below the collar of 4.8 meters in TCDH-002 to 78.2 meters in TCDH-001. Within the cap the holes average 0.009% Cu; below it they average 0.021% Cu. Copper is lower in the cap than in the underlying sulphide zone in five of the six holes, consistent with leaching, and surface geochemistry may understate the hypogene mineralization beneath it.
Pooled across the six holes and averaged in 100-meter downhole intervals (Table 2), the metal zoning is consistent and vectors downward:
|Downhole interval (m)
|Cu (ppm)
|Mo (ppm)
|Cu/Mo
|Cu/Zn
|0 - 100
|107
|21
|5.1
|3.8
|100 - 200
|141
|39
|3.6
|5.4
|200 - 300
|219
|35
|6.2
|7.5
|300 - 400
|251
|31
|8.1
|6.0
|400 - 500
|252
|29
|8.7
|5.7
|500 - 600
|297
|19
|15.2
|4.4
|600 - 659
|586
|22
|26.4
|13.1
Table 2. Length-weighted averages of all 1,779 samples from TCDH-001 to TCDH-006, pooled and binned by downhole depth of the sample start. Cu/Mo and Cu/Zn are elemental ratios calculated from those averages. Only three holes extend below 500 meters.
Copper increases more than fivefold with depth, while molybdenum peaks between 100- and 200-meters depth and then declines. The Cu/Mo ratio consequently rises from 5.1 to 26.4.
The pattern is clearer in TCDH-006, where copper rises from 0.015% in the uppermost 100 meters to 0.060% below 600 meters. This hole, which is the northernmost, also has the highest hole-average copper (0.035% Cu, against 0.008% to 0.021% Cu in the other five holes); with six holes that spatial relationship is indicative rather than established.
TCDH-006: The Deepest Hole, Ending in the Most Anomalous Grades
TCDH-006 is the deepest hole of the program. It was drilled with an azimuth of 245 degrees at an inclination of -55 degrees, to a total depth of 658.85 meters (Figures 1 and 2).
The copper grade generally increases with depth, from an average of 0.015% Cu in the uppermost 100 meters to 0.060% below 600 meters. The hole was completed at its planned depth and ended in mineralization.
The assay results are consistent with the alteration zoning reported on September 8, 2026. Potassic alteration comprising potassium feldspar with secondary biotite and magnetite is the dominant alteration from approximately 96 meters to the end of the hole, a downhole interval of approximately 563 meters. The Company interprets the holes drilled to date as having tested the potassic zone of the system at depths consistent with the exploration model.
TCDH-007, currently in progress, is being drilled from a separate platform approximately 420 meters northeast of TCDH-006 collar to test the upper portion of the high-intensity magnetic anomaly beneath and east of the TCDH-006. (Figure 2).
Readers should note that grade and depth together govern whether a porphyry system can be economic. The grades intersected to date are sub-economic, and mineralization at the depths tested would require substantially higher grades than those returned to be of economic interest.
Figure 2. Cross section of drill hole TCDH-006, Tahami Center drill program, as at August 2026, showing hydrothermal alteration zoning and Magnetic Vector Intensity. K felds = potassium feldspar; Sec Bio = secondary biotite; Mt = magnetite; Alb = albite; Phe = phengite; Ser = sericite; Chl = chlorite; MVI = Magnetic Vector Intensity. Quimbaya Gold Inc., 2026.
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TCDH-001 to TCDH-005
Each of holes TCDH-001 to TCDH-005 returned continuous anomalous mineralization (Table 1). TCDH-001, which was abandoned at 294.30 meters after the drill rods became stuck, ended in mineralized breccia and intermineral porphyry and records the steepest downhole increase of the program, its lower half averaging six times the copper grade of its upper half.
Next Steps
The Tahami Center drill program will be paused on completion of the current phase of drilling, so that the results of the full program can be evaluated and modelled. The Company's drilling continues at Tahami South. The evaluation will test whether vectors toward higher-grade portions of the system can be defined.
Surface exploration will resume at the northern end of the porphyry system in Q1 2027. In addition, given the tendency for porphyry deposits to occur in clusters, a generative stream sediment sampling program and drone magnetic survey will be carried out on the Company's tenements to the north, commencing in Q1 2027, to identify whether other near surface porphyry targets exist.
Sampling, Analytical Method and Quality Control
Drill core was logged and photographed by Company personnel under the supervision of the Qualified Person. Core samples were collected from half core intervals in HQ3 and NQ3 drill core over nominal two-meter sample lengths ranging from 0.5 to 2.0 meters, with cuts oriented as close as possible to perpendicular to the observed structural fabric. Sample weights typically ranged from approximately two to three kilograms. Samples were submitted to SGS, an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Gold was determined by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (FAA313). Copper, molybdenum, silver, lead, zinc and a multi-element suite were determined by inductively coupled plasma analysis (ICP40B). A total of 1,779 core samples over 2,925.55 meters were analyzed, representing continuous sampling of each of the six holes from surface to end of hole other than 2.35 meters of core in TCDH-004 that was not recovered.
Quimbaya has implemented a quality assurance and quality control program that includes the regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates into the sample stream at an approximate rate of 15 to 20%. The Qualified Person has reviewed the quality control results for the program and considers them to be within acceptable limits for the purposes of this news release. Reported lengths are downhole core lengths; true widths are not known.
About Quimbaya
Quimbaya Gold is a Colombia-focused exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio of more than 73,000 hectares across highly prospective mineral belts in Antioquia, Colombia. Its flagship Tahami Project, located in Segovia, is immediately adjacent to a prolific high-grade gold mining camp, while the Berrio and Maitamac projects are strategically positioned in Puerto Berrío and Abejorral, respectively. Early-stage exploration has identified mineralized vein systems and documented features consistent with a multi-commodity porphyry system prospective for gold, copper and molybdenum, highlighting the district-scale discovery potential of Quimbaya's land package. The Company is led by a proven technical and management team committed to disciplined exploration and responsible mining practices.
Contact Information
Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO ...
Sebastian Wahl, VP Corporate Development ...Quimbaya Gold Inc.
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Qualified Person
Ricardo Sierra, AusIMM, is a non-independent Officer "VP Exploration" and the Qualified Person for this news release. The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sierra, who has sufficient experience with South American exploration projects relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. He has verified the data disclosed herein and consents to the inclusion of the Exploration Results in the form and context in which they appear. Mr. Sierra supervised the drill program and verified the collar, survey, logging and photographic data by direct examination of drill core, and the analytical data by review of the original laboratory certificates. Reported lengths are downhole core lengths and true widths are not known. This news release refers to nearby or adjacent mines, deposits and operations, and to other mineral deposits elsewhere that are named by way of geological analogy only; that information is derived from public sources, the Company has no interest in any of those properties, and mineralization on those properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding: the completion of the current phase of drilling at Tahami Center; the anticipated conclusion of the current Tahami Center drill program; the receipt, evaluation and modelling of outstanding assay results; the interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data, including potential vectors toward higher-grade mineralization; planned surface exploration, stream sediment sampling and magnetic surveys and their potential to identify additional porphyry targets; and the Company's exploration plans generally. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "potential," "may," "will" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions the Company considers reasonable, including that exploration activities will proceed as planned; that drill rigs, qualified personnel and laboratory services will remain available; that the Company will have access to sufficient capital; that required permits and approvals will be obtained; that relationships with local communities and other stakeholders will remain favourable; and that the geological, geochemical and geophysical interpretations relied upon accurately reflect subsurface conditions.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: risks inherent in mineral exploration, including that results may be poorer than anticipated and that further exploration may not identify economic mineralization; the accuracy of geological interpretations and assay results; fluctuations in metal prices, currency exchange rates and capital markets; the Company's ability to obtain financing; permitting and regulatory risks; risks of operating in Colombia, including security, political, community and social-licence risks and artisanal mining activity; title and tenure risks; reliance on key personnel and contractors; and the other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at .
Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in them are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove accurate, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.
Cautionary Note Regarding Exploration Results and Mineralization
The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by CIM Council on May 10, 2014. Exploration results disclosed in this news release, including soil, rock, channel, and drill sampling results, do not constitute a mineral resource or a mineral reserve as defined under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards, and readers should not assume that any mineralization disclosed herein will ever be delineated as a mineral resource or a mineral reserve. Sample lengths and intercepts reported in this news release represent the interval measured in the drill hole, channel, or along the sampled surface, and do not necessarily represent the true width of mineralization. There is no certainty that further exploration will result in the discovery or definition of a mineral resource or a mineral reserve on any of the Company's mineral properties.
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Source: Quimbaya Gold Inc.
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