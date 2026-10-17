Biman's Rome Stop Raises Questions On Operational Preparedness

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Biman Bangladesh Airlines' decision to replace Istanbul with Rome as the technical stop on its Toronto route was intended to improve operational efficiency. The move, introduced in March this year, reduced scheduled travel time by approximately 55 minutes and utilized infrastructure already available to the airline. On the surface, it appeared to be a logical operational adjustment.

However, the nearly 40-hour disruption of a Biman Toronto-Dhaka flight in Rome last August has raised important questions about whether sufficient attention was given to the risks associated with the new arrangement and, more importantly, what measures have since been taken to prevent a recurrence.

The incident occurred on August 7 when Biman's Boeing 787-9, operating flight BG306 from Toronto to Dhaka, landed at Rome Fiumicino Airport for its scheduled technical stop. A fault involving the aircraft's cabin-pressure control system was detected, preventing the aircraft from continuing its journey. Engineers, spare parts and equipment had to be dispatched from Dhaka, resulting in a delay of almost 40 hours.

The disruption affected 259 passengers, including a large number of Bangladeshi nationals. While passengers holding passports or visas allowing entry into Italy could be accommodated in hotels, many others were unable to leave the airport because of Italian transit visa requirements. Reports indicated that passengers faced significant difficulties during the prolonged delay, including lack of proper rest, food, medicines and other essential support services.

The incident highlights an issue often overlooked in airline planning. A technical stop is not simply a refueling point. When a serious technical problem occurs, it immediately becomes an engineering, passenger welfare, immigration and operational recovery challenge. The effectiveness of an airline's contingency planning is tested not during normal operations but during such unexpected events.

The Rome routing undoubtedly provides a measurable benefit. A reduction of nearly one hour on a long-haul flight is valuable from both commercial and operational perspectives. Yet the August disruption raises a broader question: Does the time saved during normal operations outweigh the potential operational and financial exposure when things go wrong?

The costs associated with a major Aircraft-on-Ground (AOG) event can be substantial. They include aircraft recovery, transportation of engineers and spare parts, passenger support, accommodation, airport and handling charges, disruption to subsequent flight schedules and additional crew-related expenses. Beyond these direct costs lies an equally important factor-reputation. A lengthy delay involving hundreds of passengers can affect customer confidence, particularly among the large Bangladeshi diaspora market that Biman serves.

Another aspect that deserves attention is the airline's preparedness for technical contingencies at Rome. Industry observers have questioned whether adequate engineering support, specialist tooling, spare-parts availability and rapid-response arrangements were in place when Rome was selected as the regular technical stop. The ability to resolve technical issues locally can dramatically reduce disruption time and passenger inconvenience.

The issue becomes even more relevant considering that this was not the first major Biman aircraft disruption in Rome. In August 2025, a Biman Boeing 787 was grounded at the same airport following a technical problem, requiring replacement parts to be brought in before the aircraft could resume operations. Although the circumstances differed from the 2026 incident, the recurrence naturally raises questions about what lessons were learned and what improvements were implemented before Rome became the regular technical stop for the Toronto service.

The recurrence also raises an organizational-learning: what did Biman learn from the 2025 Rome AOG, and what specifically changed before Rome became the regular technical stop? Were 787 engineering support, spare-parts availability, AOG response capability and passenger-contingency arrangements strengthened as a result?

Equally important is the passenger-care dimension. If a future disruption were to keep passengers stranded for 12, 24 or even 48 hours, what arrangements are available for those unable to enter Italy? Are there dedicated facilities, accommodation options or special procedures to ensure adequate care for elderly passengers, children and those requiring medical assistance? These are practical questions that deserve clear answers.

As of now, there has been no public indication that Biman intends to change the Rome stopover arrangement following the August incident. That does not necessarily mean the airline has not conducted an internal review. Airlines routinely evaluate operational events and implement corrective measures without public disclosure. Nevertheless, the incident has highlighted the importance of balancing efficiency with resilience.

The fundamental issue is not whether Rome is a capable airport. Fiumicino is one of Europe's major aviation hubs with extensive infrastructure and technical resources. The real question is whether Biman's own support ecosystem at Rome is sufficiently robust to support an ultra-long-haul operation and to manage unexpected disruptions quickly and effectively.

The August disruption does not prove that Rome was the wrong choice. Nor does it suggest that the airline's decision was unsafe. What it does demonstrate is the difference between efficiency in normal operations and resilience during abnormal ones. Ultimately, the success of the Rome routing will be judged not by the minutes saved when everything goes according to plan, but by how effectively Biman responds when it does not.

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