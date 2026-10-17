Riyadh Airport Crisis Disrupts Airline Networks, Raises Costs Across Middle East

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The prolonged closure of Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport is disrupting airline networks across the Middle East, forcing carriers to suspend services, revise schedules and prepare for potentially higher operating costs as regional security concerns intensify.

Saudi authorities have suspended airport operations through October 17 following a series of deadly attacks, prompting international and regional airlines to cancel flights to Riyadh and, in some cases, other Saudi destinations. The disruption is extending beyond the Saudi capital as carriers reassess route safety and operational plans.

Lufthansa Group has suspended Riyadh services through October 16, while Air France-KLM has extended its suspension of flights to and from the Saudi capital through the end of October. Etihad Airways has canceled its Abu Dhabi-Riyadh services through October 19 and also suspended some flights to Jeddah and Dammam. Qatar Airways has temporarily halted flights to Riyadh and Dammam.

The disruption is also affecting Asian and other international carriers. India's IndiGo has canceled flights to Riyadh, Jed-dah, Dammam and Madinah through Oc-tober 17, while Delta Air Lines has postponed the launch of its planned Atlanta-Riyadh service until March 2027. Cathay Pacific has delayed the resumption of its Riyadh and Dubai routes until January 31, 2027.

Operational challenges spread beyond Riyadh

The immediate challenge for airlines is managing aircraft, crews and passenger itineraries when scheduled services cannot operate as planned. Cancellations can disrupt connecting journeys, require rebooking and leave aircraft and crew out of position for subsequent flights.

Black smoke coming out of Riyadh Airport following Houthi attack

The wider regional security situation is adding another layer of complexity. Airlines must assess whether routes remain safe and whether alternative corridors are available, rather than simply redirecting flights to another airport.

Reuters reported that aviation safety advisories issued by US and European authorities have urged caution over Saudi airspace. Aviation risk advisers have also recommended avoiding parts of the region, with some Europe-to-Asia services potentially rerouted over Central Asia. Such alternatives can add substantial distance to certain journeys and complicate access to other Gulf destinations.

However, the closure of Riyadh airport does not mean that all major Middle Eastern aviation hubs are shut. Jeddah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha have continued to play different roles in regional air travel, although individual routes and schedules have been affected. The impact varies by airline, destination and security assessment.

Higher costs add to pressure on airlines

The operational disruption also carries financial risks for airlines already managing volatile fuel prices and uncertain demand.

Longer routes can increase fuel consumption, crew hours and aircraft utilization costs. Airlines may also incur additional expenses for passenger accommodation, refunds, rebooking and schedule adjustments. Canceled flights can reduce revenue while many operating costs remain in place.

Image of a destroyed Saudia Airbus A320 at Riyadh King Khalid International Airport after a Houthi rebel ballistic missile attacked the airfield on October 8



The scale of the financial impact will depend on how long restrictions continue, how many services are suspended and whether carriers can recover capacity through alternative routes. Airlines have not publicly quantified the overall cost of the current disruption, so the extent of any effect on fares or profitability remains uncertain.

Air cargo operations may also face pressure when passenger flights are canceled, as many shipments travel in aircraft cargo holds. Disruptions can reduce available capacity, delay deliveries and require freight forwarders to seek alternative routings, although the impact will vary according to cargo schedules and available services.

Recovery depends on security, airport readiness

The next challenge will be restoring reliable schedules once authorities determine that Riyadh airport can safely resume operations. Even after reopening, airlines may need time to reposition aircraft and crews, clear passenger backlogs and rebuild normal schedules.

The uncertainty is also affecting longer-term planning. Delta's decision to delay its Atlanta-Riyadh launch illustrates how security concerns can influence route development beyond the immediate period of cancellations.

For airlines, the priority remains balancing operational continuity with passenger and crew safety. The duration of the airport closure, the evolution of regional security risks and the availability of safe alternative air corridors will determine whether the disruption remains concentrated on Saudi routes or continues to affect wider international connections.

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