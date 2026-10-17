Kavya Maran Net Worth: How Rich Is Anirudh's Rumoured Bride-To-Be? Check Here

Kavya Maran's reported wedding plans with music composer Anirudh Ravichander have sparked curiosity about her fortune. From Sun TV Network to Sunrisers Hyderabad, here's a look at the businesswoman's estimated net worth and family wealth

Kavya Maran is more than the face of Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL matches. The businesswoman has built a prominent profile in media and cricket management, with her reported wealth drawing fresh attention following news of her wedding reception with music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Kavya Maran's personal net worth is estimated at ₹400 crore to ₹500 crore, according to media reports. However, these figures are not based on a publicly verified declaration of her personal assets, so they should be treated as estimates rather than confirmed financial details.

The businesswoman earns her professional standing through her association with the Sun Group, the media conglomerate founded by her father, billionaire entrepreneur Kalanithi Maran. She serves as Executive Director of Sun TV Network and is closely associated with the group's expanding sports business.

Her position in the corporate world, potential income from investments and interests linked to the family's businesses are frequently cited as factors behind her reported wealth.

Kavya's financial profile is also closely connected to her leadership at Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Indian Premier League franchise owned by the Sun Group. Her regular presence at player auctions and matches has made her one of the most recognisable faces among IPL team executives.

To understand Kavya Maran's financial background, it is important to look at the wider Sun Group business empire. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, established a major presence in India's media industry through television broadcasting, film production, radio and digital entertainment.

Sun TV Network operates television channels across several South Indian languages and has a presence in radio and digital streaming through platforms and businesses including Sun NXT and Red FM. The group's entertainment interests also extend to film production through Sun Pictures.

The Maran family's collective business wealth has been reported at approximately $2.57 billion, equivalent to roughly ₹19,000 crore at an illustrative exchange rate of ₹74 per dollar. The dollar figure and its rupee equivalent are estimates, and the family's collective business wealth should not be confused with Kavya's personal net worth.

The group's sports investments have further expanded its reach beyond India. Alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad, its cricket portfolio includes Sunrisers Eastern Cape, which competes in South Africa's SA20 league, and England's Northern Superchargers, acquired as part of its expansion into The Hundred.

These investments demonstrate how the family's interests span both media and professional sports. Kavya's involvement in franchise management has helped give her a public identity beyond her family's established business reputation.

Kavya Maran's reported wedding with Anirudh Ravichander has brought renewed attention to the financial backgrounds of the two personalities. While Kavya is associated with the Sun Group's media and sports businesses, Anirudh has established himself as one of the most sought-after music composers in Indian cinema.

Wedding speculation gained significant momentum after Kavya's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, invited Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to the couple's wedding reception.

Reports have also suggested that the couple could hold a destination wedding in Greece on November 11. However, the ceremony's date and venue have not been independently confirmed.

Anirudh, meanwhile, has built his own successful career through film soundtracks, background scores, live performances and music-related projects. His work in films such as Jawan and Jailer has strengthened his standing in the entertainment industry.