Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 15: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses Rs. 520 Crore Worldwide

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 15: Ajay Devgn starrer has crossed ₹520 crore worldwide in 15 days. However, the thriller witnessed a slowdown on its third Friday, earning ₹3 crore in India as its domestic net total reached ₹336 crore

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues its theatrical run with an impressive worldwide total, even as its daily earnings decline. On Friday, October 16, the suspense thriller collected an estimated ₹3 crore in India net, taking its domestic net collection to ₹336 crore.

According to box office tracking figures reported by Sacnilk, the film recorded a worldwide gross collection of ₹520.15 crore by the end of its 15th day. Its India gross stood at ₹402.65 crore, while overseas markets contributed ₹117.50 crore.

The third Friday's collection was lower than the ₹4.25 crore earned on Thursday, October 15. This indicates that the film's pace has slowed compared with its opening days, although its cumulative earnings remain substantial.

The Ajay Devgn-led thriller opened strongly in theatres on October 2, setting the tone for a successful first week. It collected ₹62 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹53.50 crore on Saturday and ₹61 crore on Sunday.

The film's first-week India net collection reached ₹245.50 crore. While weekday earnings subsequently dropped, the second weekend provided another boost, with the movie earning ₹26.50 crore on its ninth day and ₹22.50 crore on Day 10.

The second week brought in an estimated ₹87.50 crore in India net earnings. However, collections fell during the following weekdays, reaching ₹5.25 crore on Wednesday and ₹4.25 crore on Thursday before settling at ₹3 crore on its third Friday.

The latest numbers show that Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues to draw audiences in its third week, even though its daily collections are significantly lower than those recorded during its opening weekend.

The film's appeal comes from its place in the popular Drishyam franchise, with Ajay Devgn returning as Vijay Salgaonkar in a story built around suspense, family loyalty and the consequences of past actions. The continuation of the franchise has helped the film attract viewers in India and overseas.

With its worldwide gross at ₹520.15 crore after 15 days, the thriller has established a strong commercial run. The next few days will be important in determining how well it holds up during its third weekend and whether it can add substantially to its domestic total.