'Unfair Management And Selectors' Job To Give Opportunities,' Says Ashwin On Jaiswal's ODI Snub

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Ravichandran Ashwin has criticised India's selection strategy regarding Yashasvi Jaiswal, urging the team management and selectors to provide the young batter with more opportunities ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

The former India off-spinner described Jaiswal's continued absence from international cricket as unfair, arguing that the final two ODIs could have offered him valuable game time while allowing the team to prepare for the upcoming Test series. He questioned why Jaiswal could not have been considered for the remaining matches if Shubman Gill was unavailable, stressing the importance of keeping the left-handed opener involved in the international setup.

“If Shubman Gill is not playing the last two ODIs, then Yashasvi Jaiswal should definitely get that spot. It is very unfortunate because all of this can ruin his confidence. Now, with the way he was scoring runs... He was a run machine. If his confidence is getting ruined, it is the job of the team management and selectors to give him an opportunity wherever possible. But he has not been getting those opportunities at all. It has not gone to him. And it is very unfair,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Jaiswal had established himself as a prolific run-scorer across formats, but his recent lack of international appearances has become a concern for Ashwin. The former spinner believes that failing to provide regular opportunities to a player of Jaiswal's calibre could affect his confidence at a crucial stage of his development.

While acknowledging that Jaiswal needs adequate preparation for Test cricket, Ashwin challenged the reasoning behind keeping him out of the ODI setup. He also questioned when the batter last featured in the other international formats, highlighting the gaps in his recent schedule.

“I agree that he needs to prepare for Test cricket. But tell me, when did Yashasvi Jaiswal last play an ODI? When did he last play a T20? When did he last play a Test match?”

With India needing to strengthen its options ahead of the next ODI World Cup, Ashwin placed the responsibility squarely on the selectors and team management to ensure the youngster receives opportunities to regain his rhythm.

“It is very unfortunate. It is definitely the responsibility of the selectors and team management to look after Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is a precious talent,” Ashwin concluded.