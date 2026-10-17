Anirudh To Wed Kavya Maran Reception To Be Held In Chennai On November 21

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 17 (IANS) It's official! One of India's top music directors Anirudh Ravichander is to wed Kavya Maran, the daughter of Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and the owner of the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad in November this year.

The news of the music director's wedding was confirmed after the Telangana Chief Minister's office put out a post on its X timeline saying that Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran had called on the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee hills to invite him to the wedding reception of his daughter Kavya Maran, which was to be held in Chennai on November 21.

The post put out by the Telangana CM's office read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran."

It further said, "The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21.

#KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran."

Unconfirmed reports claim the wedding is scheduled to be held in Greece on November 11.

News reports about Anirudh planning to wed Kavya Maran first began in 2025. In June last year, the music director had trashed rumours doing the rounds on the Internet claiming that he was to wed Kavya Maran.

Taking to his timeline on X, the ace music director had then said, "Marriage ah? lol.. Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours."

The rumour mills started working overtime after a post on Reddit claimed that the duo were seeing each other for over a year and that they were considering marriage.

The news of their wedding comes at a time when director Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer 2', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead and having music by Anirudh Ravichander, has gone on to emerge a superhit worldwide.

It may be recalled that Jailer, which was produced by Kalanidhi Maran's Sun Pictures, had raked in a whopping 650 crores worldwide. In fact, the film was such a phenomenal success that the producers of the film, Sun Pictures, overjoyed with the collections, not only gifted Superstar Rajinikanth a BMW X7 car, they also gifted director Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh Ravichander brand new Porsche cars and cheques for undisclosed amounts.