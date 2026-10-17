Regime Change Normal In Democracy: Veteran Congress Leader Chidambaram

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Saturday defended the use of the term 'regime change', calling it a "normal" democratic process, and stated that it is the duty of the Opposition to "depose the government through elections".

This comes amid the use of the phrase 'regime change' by the Opposition leaders and student activists amid the ongoing protests in the national Capital against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged 'vote theft'.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan said that the protests have now turned into a "fight for regime change" and called it a "democratic right" of citizens. All India Students' Association (AISA) President Neha Bora had also praised Bangladesh's Gen Z movement, which she claimed served as "inspiration" for young people in India, inviting backlash from the BJP.

Taking to X, Chidambaram said, "Why is the BJP apoplectic with feigned rage on the use of the phrase 'regime change'? 'Regime change' is normal in a democracy."

"The duty of the Opposition is to 'oppose, expose and depose' the government. Which means: Oppose in politics, expose in Parliament and depose through elections," he added.

The BJP has framed these remarks as evidence that the protests extend beyond their stated demands and alleged that there is a bigger controversy aimed at "destabilising" India's economy.

"Congress, the INDIA Bloc, and the declining Left parties, facing diminishing public support, see little possibility of political success. Consequently, terms such as 'regime change', referring to attempts to overthrow governments through violent struggle, conspiracy, or collaboration with foreign powers, are increasingly appearing in Indian politics," BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed on Friday.

Protesters and Opposition figures, however, have maintained their criticism of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Pawan Khera claimed that the ruling BJP was frightened of losing its grip on power and hence pushing a certain narrative of 'regime change' demand as "anti-national and anarchic".

He asserted that the Congress is committed to changing this regime and that it will indeed be changed.