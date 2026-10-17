US Bill Seeks To Block Russian Diesel Deal

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 17 (IANS) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has introduced legislation seeking to block President Donald Trump's arrangement to purchase and import Russian diesel, escalating congressional opposition to a policy critics say could provide Moscow with additional revenue for its war in Ukraine.

The proposed legislation, introduced Friday by Congressman Gregory Meeks, ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, would prohibit certain American government investments in Russian energy and invalidate Treasury Department licences permitting Russian fuel transactions.

The measure, titled the Prohibit Corrupt Russia Oil Deals Act, also seeks to prevent future authorisations of the same kind.

Meeks said the administration's decision to permit Russian diesel purchases contradicted Washington's broader efforts to impose economic pressure on Moscow.

"This deal won't lower costs for the American people, who are already paying for Trump's failed war of choice in Iran," he said.

He argued that allowing Russian diesel transactions would provide additional financial resources to President Vladimir Putin's government.

The legislation would prohibit the US International Development Finance Corporation from investing in Russian energy.

It would also nullify relevant general licences issued by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, the agency responsible for administering US economic sanctions.

In addition, the bill would prevent the issuance of further licences permitting such transactions and require the administration to impose sanctions targeting Russian energy.

The proposal represents a legislative effort to reverse the administration's policy rather than another congressional statement opposing it.

The measure has attracted support from lawmakers in both parties, although most of its sponsors are Democrats.

Republican Congressman Don Bacon is among the co-sponsors, alongside Democratic Representatives Ami Bera, Jim Costa, Steny Hoyer, Bill Keating and others.

The involvement of Bera, an Indian-American lawmaker from California, adds a familiar congressional voice to the wider debate over Russian energy sanctions.

The bill follows growing criticism of the administration's decision to authorise Russian-origin diesel transactions.

Earlier this week, lawmakers also questioned whether allowing Russian energy imports would undermine sanctions intended to reduce Moscow's revenues.

A separate bipartisan letter led by Congressman Michael McCaul and Costa urged Trump to implement the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act fully by its October 18 deadline.

That letter specifically identified India and China as major purchasers of Russian crude and called for secondary tariffs based on authoritative trade and maritime data.

The latest legislation addresses a different issue: whether the United States itself should permit Russian diesel transactions while maintaining sanctions pressure on Moscow.

Meeks accused Trump of weakening the American position towards Russia at a time when Ukraine continued to face military attacks.

The administration's diesel policy has also become entangled in domestic concerns about rising fuel costs.

Higher diesel prices affect transport operators, farmers and businesses across the United States, creating pressure on policymakers to increase supplies.

However, the proposed legislation has not been enacted. It would require congressional approval and completion of the legislative process before its restrictions could become law.