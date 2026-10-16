Delhi To Witness Warmer Weather, Partly Cloudy Skies AQI Remains In 'Very Poor' Category

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Delhi is likely to experience partly cloudy skies and warmer weather on Saturday following recent rainfall and thunderstorms that brought a change in atmospheric conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dry weather is expected to prevail over the national Capital during the coming days.

In its October 16 bulletin, the IMD forecast no rainfall in Delhi until October 22. The skies are expected to remain mainly clear from October 18, with maximum temperatures likely to climb to 32–34 degrees Celsius on October 21 and 22.

Although recent rain and strong winds may have provided temporary relief by dispersing pollutants, air quality could deteriorate again as weather conditions become drier. Vehicular emissions, road dust, construction activities and other local sources continue to contribute to pollution levels.

Meanwhile, different weather conditions are expected across several northern and eastern states on Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness partly sunny weather, with isolated afternoon showers possible in some areas. Uttarakhand is expected to experience mostly clear skies and hazy sunshine, while temperatures are likely to remain relatively cool, particularly during the morning and night.

Haryana is forecast to experience predominantly sunny and warm conditions, with temperatures ranging from around 18 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius in different areas. However, isolated thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon.

In West Bengal, warm conditions accompanied by hazy sunshine are expected, with temperatures ranging between approximately 23 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius in several areas. Residents have been advised to follow local weather updates, as conditions may differ between the northern and southern parts of the state.

Uttar Pradesh is also likely to experience warm weather and hazy sunshine, with maximum temperatures reaching around 32 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures settling near 22 degrees Celsius in some areas. The IMD has not issued any weather warning for eastern or western Uttar Pradesh for Saturday.

Despite the expected improvement in weather conditions, air pollution remains a major concern in Delhi. The national Capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 348, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

Among the monitoring stations, Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 348, while Mundka recorded 227 and Jahangirpuri registered 212. Chandni Chowk recorded 188, while Vivek Vihar and Rohini both reported 187. Punjabi Bagh recorded 171, followed by Narela at 165, CRRI Mathura Road at 158 and Dwarka Sector 8 at 155.

Other monitoring stations included Burari Crossing at 139, Sirifort at 128, Pusa at 126, Ghoga at 123, Jharoda Kalan at 116 and Karala at 106. Burari recorded an AQI of 91, while Badarpur registered 51.